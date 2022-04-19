Nandi Madida mourns her friend and renowned researcher Ndoni Mcunu
Musician and TV personality Nandi Madida has expressed her heartbreak at the death of her friend and renowned scientist Ndoni Mcunu.
The news of the scientist's death was announced on Monday, shocking all who had a relationship with the proud advocate of climate change in Africa and the founder of Black Women in Science.
Sharing a snapshot of her last WhatsApp conversation with Ndoni, Nandi said her heart was broken and she couldn't believe her friend is gone.
“For whatever reason you decided to send me these hilarious throwback photos of us last month and we couldn’t stop laughing at them. Would’ve never imagined that a month later you’d be gone. Going to miss you so much @ndonimcunu can’t believe you’re gone my friend. Love you forever my sister.”
“Forever inspired by you and your legacy sis. but most importantly you were the kindest human being and not only about your accolades but also about being a good-hearted person. My heart is broken #RIP @ndonimcunu,” the media personality wrote.
The family of the renowned scientist released a statement on her Instagram account on Monday announcing her death. The cause of death is yet to be announced.
“It is with great sadness to inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved daughter Ndoni Mcunu. She passed away on Saturday in Krugersdorp. Ndoni (PhD candidate) was an advocate for climate change in Africa and the founder of Black Women in Science. We loved and adored her deeply.
“The family appreciates all the messages of love, support from friends, colleagues in SA, the African continent and across the world. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 22, in Johannesburg, followed by the funeral service on April 30 in Durban,” they said.
