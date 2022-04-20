Ambitiouz Entertainment slam Ntaba YaseDubai’s claims he only gets R3,7k for hit song

Ambitiouz Entertainment have damned claims that they owe money to their artist Lindokuhle Msomi, popularly known as Ntaba YaseDubai.

This follows after Ntaba YaseDubai recently took to his Instagram to claim he receives R3,700 monthly for his contribution to the chart-topping Mali Eningi single featuring Big Zulu.

“I’m fighting with the fact that I’m in a big song which made money but I haven’t received a cent on it. Mali Eningi had also an opportunity to be featured in a KFC deal. I didn't get anything from that.

“I’m not trying to ruin anyone’s name here but I’m sharing my side of a story. Whoever claims he has paid me money. he/she is lying, I repeat he/she is lying. The only money I have and survive with is R3,700 which I receive from my company every month.”

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Ntaba YaseDubai were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.

Ambitiouz Entertainment record label founder Kgosi Mahumapelo told TshisaLIVE he was confused by Ntaba YaseDubai's actions .

“That was very creative of him and very deliberate. There was malicious intent.” he said.

Kgosi said the R3,700 he made mention of was only his food allowance and claimed he received more money.

“The R3,700 is the food allowance he receives while receiving more money on top of that. It's just a portion of what he receives. That's a person who knew they were emotionally manipulating the public. He's not even counting the R12,000 monthly accommodation”

Kgosi shared proof of payment documents with TshisaLIVE, corroborating their response to claims they were not paying their artist his royalties.

The documents showed figures sent into Ntaba YaseDubai's account, showing more than R140,000 was sent.

Kgosi also shared a WhatsApp conversation he had with him after his post went viral of him apologising for his claims.

Rapper Big Zulu released a statement distancing himself from the issue.