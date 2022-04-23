SNAPS | ‘I am a whole wife’ — Asavela Mqokiyana is officially off the market
Asavela Mqokiyana née Mngqithi recently revealed she got married.
The actress took to her Instagram to share images of her traditional wedding ceremony in the Eastern Cape.
“I officially became Mrs Mqokiyana. Emzini bathe ndingu kwande umdeni , uthando ne Mpilo,” she announced
Wedding bells have been ringing in celebville.
Miss SA 2018 Tamaryn Green and businessman Zesimdumise “Ze” Nxumalo got married a year after their engagement.
“Here’s to the best day of my life. Husband and wife,” Tamaryn captioned the post on her Instagram timeline to share the news with her followers.
Reality TV star Faith Nketsi tied the knot with businessman Nzuzo Njilo in a traditional ceremony.
“I’m excited to begin this new chapter with my hubby and build an amazing life for our children and grandchildren. I can’t wait to wake up next to you every morning,” she wrote after her nuptials.
Actor Yonda Thomas got married to her longtime partner Taz Emeran after six years of being together.
Denise Zimba married her longtime partner Jakob Schlichtig.
“My protector, my soul's keeper, my voice of reason, my reason to live a fulfilled life. Leah and I couldn’t have asked for a more powerful being like yourself. We chose you, and thank you for opening your heart to us,” the newlywed wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.