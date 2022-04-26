'It was important that we convey just how painful this journey is for him' -Kagiso Rathebe on 'Scandal!' character

When he burst onto the scene, Kagiso Rathebe's character gave off the cool and charming guy-next-door vibe, but there was always something lurking in the shadows.

Scandal! viewers found out Amo was no Mr Nice Guy, with the character taking the fans on a roller-coaster ride of emotions as he tormented his former lover.

Kagiso plays Amo, a photographer who started working as a freelancer for NFH. He said agreeing to the role was not a tough decision.

“I had worked with Illse Van Hermert (executive producer) a couple of years prior on Spoorloos, so when I was approached with the role I already knew I would be in good hands. The idea of playing this mysterious 'photographer dude' with some sort of chequered past/hidden demons was the most appealing thing to me; there was room for proper growth with this character, which is rare in this business.”

The actor said what the viewers are seeing now was a work in progress, and many conversations took place to make the character what it is now.

“I think there was certainly a slow build-up to everything we're seeing now, dating all the way back to the 'Lily-Juice' saga. Our head writer Grace (Mahlaba) and I would have conversations very early on about how we could peel back the layers of this character over time, to reveal something truly dark. So the seeds were being planted this entire time and I think I've always played him with that in mind.”