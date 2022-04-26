‘Thank you, brother’ — Cassper Nyovest hails late rapper Riky Rick’s impact on the youth
Cassper Nyovest has praised his late close friend rapper Riky Rick for creating a platform for young artists.
Riky Rick died in February. He was the founder of the Cotton Fest music and lifestyle festival to showcase young talent.
After revealing the rapper planned to bring him out as a surprise act at this year's event, Cassper said he felt Riky's spirit was with him.
"What Riky did for the youth with Cotton Fest is iconic. Watching day two from home and this is a world class festival. Thank you, Riky. Thank you, brother. You will live forever," he wrote in a Twitter post on Sunday.
What Riky Did for the youth with #CottonFest2022 is iconic. Watching day 2 from home and this is a world class festival. Thank you Riky !! Thank you brother!!! You will live forever!!!!— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 24, 2022
Rapper Kuli Chana recalled his last memory of the rapper.
"My last memory of Riky Rick is when he gave me a call early this year and personally invited me to rock Cotton Fest for the first time ever! I will cherish that moment until my last day. Thank you."
My last memory of RICK RICK is when he gave me a call early this year and personally invited me to rock COTTON FEST for the 1st time ever!— KhuliYano (@KhuliChana) April 25, 2022
I will cherish that moment till my last DAY!!
THANK YOU! #WeDontDieWeMultiply #CottonFest2022 #CottonFest #ChanaPower pic.twitter.com/CBnHnSvdzF
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.