'She was traumatised' — Chicco Twala recalls Kelly Khumalo phone call the night Senzo Meyiwa died
Legendary musician and music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala says musician Kelly Khumalo was traumatised the night of Senzo Meyiwa's death when she gave him a call.
The former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was shot dead at Kelly's mother's home in Vosloorus in 2014 in an alleged botched robbery.
Chicco told Newzroom Afrika's Xoli Mngambi that after he received the phone call he called chairperson of Orlando Pirates Dr Irvin Khoza while he rushed to the hospital.
“She was traumatised she said to me someone shot Senzo, she was very traumatised and I was shocked, jumped out of my bed and I even called Dr Irvin Khoza on my way to Vosloorus where Kelly stays. I actually didn't go to her house. They said they left and they had taken Senzo to hospital, so I actually met them at the hospital.”
Chicco also told Xoli he did not ask who shot Senzo because everyone was traumatised.
Chicco Twala appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday, where he was granted bail of R2,000.
The musician was arrested on Monday after he allegedly attacked City Power officials on Sunday, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
In February 2018 Chicco broke his silence, slamming allegations his gun was used to kill Meyiwa.
“It wasn't missing. My firearm is always with me. I got it in 1989 and it is always in my safe,” he told Masechaba Ndlovu and Mo Flava on Metro FM. at the time.
He said he received a call from a crying Kelly on the day Senzo was shot dead.
“I rushed to the house. I found Kelly, Longwe and another childhood friend of Senzo's. Senzo was lying there. They said two guys came in and wanted to rob them. I don't want to talk on behalf of Longwe. He's an adult. I want to talk about my part,” Chicco said.
