Siyabonga ‘Sdumo’ Zubane's life to be celebrated at memorial service

Memorial and funeral details for the late Siyabonga Zubane have been announced, while news of his death being under investigation have come to light.

The 23-year-old, popularly known for his role on Mzansi Magic's series Gomora as Sdumo, died on May 1.

Close friends and students at Tshwane University of Technology, Arts Campus held a memorial at the campus celebrating his life on Wednesday.

“We shared most of the things together, food, clothes, personal space and secrets. He was an outstanding performer, a great listener. A short boy who always smiled. I have witnessed a lot of his dancing cause we were both passionate about it,” his close friend Hizel (StarBoy) Masemola, who's known the actor since 2018 when they first met at TUT Arts Campus, told TshisaLIVE.

Another memorial service is set to take place at the Joburg Theatre on Thursday and the actor will be laid to rest at Klipfontein community Hall on Sunday.

Fans and friends will be able to attend the funeral virtually.