WATCH | Chris Q remembers 'gifted' 'Gomora' actor Siyabonga 'Sdumo' Zubane

Seasoned scriptwriter and director Chris Q Radebe says he was hit hard by the news of Siyabonga 'Sumo' Zubane's death. He described Siya, who starred in Gomora, as a naturally talented actor.

Siya was popularly known for his role on the telenovela as Sdumo. It was confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the 23-year-old died on Saturday.

“I met Siyabonga for the first time beginning of last month. He couldn’t look me in the eye, and I figured he was one of those actors who are scared of writers. My female colleagues swooned over him, even though they’re all over ten years older than him. 'He’s so charming,' one of them declared, with an embarrassed look on her face.

“Everyone in the writing room adores this kid, and it’s not just because of his charisma. The boy is a natural actor. It’s not forced, it’s not rushed. It just is. He just is,” Chris Q wrote on his Instagram.