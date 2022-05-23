×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘I’m not dying, I’m OK’ — Samthing Soweto addresses weight loss concerns

23 May 2022 - 12:38 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Samthing Soweto said a lifestyle change led to the weight loss
Samthing Soweto said a lifestyle change led to the weight loss
Image: Instagram/ Samthing Sozweto.

Singer and songwriter Samthing Soweto has set the record straight on speculation around his weight loss.

There has been widespread concern about the singer's health after he posted a video online in February reacting to the death of rapper Riky Rick.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Samthing Soweto revealed he is going through some things but was not sick.

"I just wanted to address people talking about my weight and stuff. You guys are not wrong, I am going through some stuff. I just want to thank everyone who sent their prayer. 

"I'm not dying, I'm OK. I'm not sick, I've just changed my lifestyle. There are things I don't do and eat anymore, There are things I do every day, physical activity. Those things make people change. So that's why I look like this."

Speaking after Riky's death, Samthing Soweto said: “Life is tough. Let’s try and take care of each other as much as we can. It’s not easy. Take care of your family. Life is really tough, it’s really tough".

He sparked concern again when he recently posted a picture of himself on Instagram.

His followers took to his comment section to share how they were worried about the singer's mental and physical wellbeing.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Samthing Soweto’s hilarious response to Jub Jub dissing his singing

Samthing Soweto is unbothered by Jub Jub saying he "sings like a harlot".
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

WATCH | LOL! Samthing Soweto's clapback at birthday song hate is GOLD!

The star clapped back at the haters with more of his sweet vocals.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Sneziey & Luyolo square off for Idols SA crown tonight

The show has been steeped in controversy, including a contestant walking off and allegations of bullying and tribalism, yet more than 3-million ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PICS | Senzo’s daughter looks just like her dad TshisaLIVE
  2. 'It's like she knew she didn't have much time left' — Benjamin Dube reveals ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I ran out of time': Deborah Fraser's children 'devastated' at her passing TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘I’ve always dreamed of visiting my father’s country’ — Trevor Noah visits ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Ike Khumalo: I spoke out because Deborah Fraser’s family is struggling TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Inside Medupi: R2.5bn repair bill for 'procedural non-compliance' and poor ...
‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...