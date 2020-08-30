TshisaLIVE

WATCH | LOL! Samthing Soweto's clapback at birthday song hate is GOLD!

30 August 2020 - 12:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Musician Samthing Soweto claps back at "birthday song"
Like the old proverb “kill them with kindness”, producer and musician Samthing Soweto has responded to his “birthday song” haters with even more birthday joy.

Samthing has spent the last few years of his career making strides in the SA music industry from Akanamali to his debut solo album Isiphithiphithi. However, his success hasn’t stopped trolls from sending hate in his direction.

Last week tweeps took to the socials to complain about Samthing Soweto’s birthday song. After someone said Instagram “ruined” certain songs for them, many said Happy Birthday.

Enough people complained for the star to trend online.

Though some fans came to his defence, tweeps had a field day calling out the star.

The star clapped back at the haters with more of his sweet vocals.

Samthing took to Twitter with a video of him singing his song, showing up the haters with his talent and carefree attitude.

“This is for everyone who can’t escape Happy Birthday on Instagram,” captioned the singer.

