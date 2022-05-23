'It was your soul that touched us all, David Genaro'- Mzansi mourns the passing of actor Jamie Bartlett
South Africans have flooded social media with tributes to late actor Jamie Bartlett after news of his death on Monday evening.
The award-winning actor's death was confirmed to TimesLIVE by corporate communications manager for eMedia, Bennum van Jaarsveld.
Details around Bartlett's death were not known at the time of publishing this article.
Bartlett, 55, won over South African hearts in several roles on SA TV. He was the man everyone loved to hate as the shady Mike O'Reilly on SABC3's Isidingo; and as villain David Genaro on hit e.tv soapie Rhythm City. He later left the show, after more than a decade in the role, with his last appearance in February 2020.
He was also a judge on SA's Got Talent, starred in several theatre and TV productions, and hosted various actor workshops.
More recently he played the role of Piet in the eVOD original, Piet's Sake. eVOD is eMedia's streaming platform.
The star was among SA's most-loved actors, winning three prestigious South African Film and Television Awards in a career spanning more than three decades.
Bartlett's death sent shock wave across Mzansi and led to an outpouring of emotion on Twitter, where fans remembered his much-loved characters and hailed the star's talents.
Here is a look at some of the tributes:
Bathong m’deva😭😭😭, Rest in Peace David Genaro💔😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AK9huaPWOS— Carly (@CarlyKgao) May 23, 2022
David Genaro. What a villain. I grew up watching Jamie Bartlett on TV. Condolences to the Bartlett family. #RIPJamieBartlett 💔🙏🕊 pic.twitter.com/M05zBrhItB— Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) May 23, 2022
Rhythm city here it was fire 🔥. RIP David Genaro 😭 pic.twitter.com/BtBRDkItfe— MR liquidity injection (@KabiniDumisani) May 23, 2022
you know what's crazy, you didn't have to watch Rhythm City for you to know that there was a David Genaro.— babylon. (@broztitute) May 23, 2022
It was your soul that touched us all— According To Me (@LetsChipolopolo) May 23, 2022
🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️
Jamie Bartlett a.k.a David Genaro
May your soul rest in peace... pic.twitter.com/wL8YlFs44u
Rest In Peace 🕊Our Very Own David Genaro… A legend! pic.twitter.com/bxdNd3HB2t— Lesego Montshiwa 🇿🇦👑 (@LesegoSheigo) May 23, 2022
The Don, The Goat, David Genaro 🤍#RIPJamieBartlett pic.twitter.com/0OxVX0Blsh— Shaka®️ (@FinestZungu_) May 23, 2022
Seing you on screen was enough for one to see how cool you were legend ❤❤❤❤❤🖤, Seeing you Everyday real life was another Story! The cool drip? The shades? The greetings? Nah Rest my Gee❤💯! DAVID GENARO is immortal pic.twitter.com/u7UcQ2PrMS— kay🖤 (@kayTT28) May 23, 2022
Rest in peace to David Genaro 😞 #RIPjamiebartlett pic.twitter.com/tTEwXZOz8S— 🅼🅰🅽🅳🅻🅰 & 🅵🅰🅳🅻🆄 🅾🆄🆃 (@ZukzFranco) May 23, 2022
