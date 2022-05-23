Mark Pilgrim shares scans revealing shrinked tumors

Broadcaster Mark Pilgrim has shared positive news after revealing he had stage 4 lung cancer earlier this year.

After weeks of treatment, he said all of the tumours in his lung, leg, spine and lymph nodes are shrinking.

He has been fighting hard since his diagnosis in February. He said his determination to one day walk his daughters down the aisle and thoughts and prayers from well-wishers are what keep him going.

“Since the diagnosis at the end of February, I’ve been working hard every day to bring my body back into balance, with the determination that I will still be around to walk my girls down the aisle one day. That, along with the collective thoughts and prayers of so many people, has contributed towards the news I received ,” he shared

Though he has made significant progress, the journey to recovery continues in the coming months through treatment, a strict diet and willpower.