PH Raw pops the question
PH RawX is going to be a married man.
The producer and DJ took to his Instagram page to share that he popped the question to his beau.
PH also shared snaps of their loved ones who were there to celebrate the occasion, including Thapelo and Lesego Mokoena.
“Yesterday was the most wonderful day. I appreciate everyone that took the time to come celebrate with us. Your presence was everything to us”
There is a lot of love going around.
Metro FM DJ Sabelo “DJ Sabby” Mtshali and his longtime partner, news anchor Lindi Sirame, got engaged last year.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sabby said it had been long overdue, as the couple have been together for seven years and have a son together.
“I've always known she was the one. I just had to fix a couple of things and fix myself before I committed. She's always known that I'm husband material but I had to be ready myself. It took a very long time but I took my time and I'm happy that she waited because now we're here,” he said.
Seasoned actor Sello Maake kaNcube is totes smitten with his wife Pearl.
“Don’t give up and be patient with yourself. One day you will meet that partner who makes you want to be a better man, not just for yourself but in honour of what she is building around you and your legacy. Such black women exist. Just be a deserving man,” he said of their romance.
