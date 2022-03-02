TshisaLIVE

PH Raw grateful for positive vibes after sharing financial woes

‘God has come through for me in more ways than I can say’

02 March 2022 - 10:04 By Constance Gaanakgomo
PH Raw is thankful to people who showed him love after he shared his financial woes
Image: Instagram/ PH Raw

PH Raw is thankful for the tides that are turning after he opened up about his financial woes.

The producer and DJ recently took to social media to reveal he was constantly broke. 

“I hide it so well. Over the years I've loaned so much money just to maintain my broke. Some I even forgot I owe (embarrassing) because as soon as I have it, I need to loan another. What a joke. Broke as I am, I still have much to give.”

After an outpouring of support, the star returned to Instagram to tell his followers he had no regrets.

Since I opened and shared with the world my current situation, the world has opened up to me in a manner I can only regard as miraculous. God has come through for me in more ways than I can say.” he wrote

He revealed his honesty has opened doors for him.

“Sometimes we hold on to things that are actually blocking you from your blessings. I can literally feel the fresh air coming from all these doors beginning to open. Thank you everyone for the positive vibes. They have been well received and in good use.

‘I hide it well, I am a broke man’ — PH Raw opens up about his financial woes

"But there is hope, there is God and for some reason he has kept me longer than I expected to be here," PH wrote.
