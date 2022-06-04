Andile Ncube says Bonang’s success gives him joy

Sportscaster Andile Ncube never forgets the bond he shares with media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba, and says her success has given him joy.

He had a sit down with the Kings of The Weekend DJs Sphectacula and Naves on their podcast The Kings Cast.

Taking to his Twitter timeline he shared a clip of the interview and said if he were to write a book, the media personality and businesswoman would be a "fulfilling chapter".

He shared how they met while Bonang was auditioning for Lotto and she had not made the cut.

Andile said the producer gave him Bonang's details because they could not take her as she was only 19 at the time.

He said he does not want to be given credit because he was just doing his job.