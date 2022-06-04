×

TshisaLIVE

Andile Ncube says Bonang’s success gives him joy

04 June 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Andile Ncube said he does not want praise for opening a door for Bonang
Image: Instagram/Andile Ncube

Sportscaster Andile Ncube never forgets the bond he shares with media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba, and says her success has given him joy.

He had a sit down with the Kings of The Weekend DJs Sphectacula and Naves on their podcast The Kings Cast.

Taking to his Twitter timeline he shared a clip of the interview and said if he were to write a book, the media personality and businesswoman would be a "fulfilling chapter". 

He shared how they met while Bonang was auditioning for Lotto and she had not made the cut.

Andile said the producer gave him Bonang's details because they could not take her as she was only 19 at the time.

He said he does not want to be given credit because he was just doing his job.

"My job was to find the very best co-anchor for this show and I found it. The accolade is in what she is doing, that is my remuneration. She needs to do better for me to even feel better," he said.

He then added: "She is the best of our time!"

Bonang recently hosted the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards and tweeps couldn't stop raving about "the O.G of presenting".  

Bonang said before the show she was excited to make her AMVCA debut and bring “world-class quality television” to viewers.

“It’s such an honour to host live productions and I think after Covid-19 we haven’t had the opportunity to be outside to have these big, big productions with live studio audiences. So it’s lovely to have all of that back."

