'I love this man with all my heart’ — Faith Nketsi gushes over her hubby
Faith Nketsi is certain she's chosen the right life partner, and enjoying married life.
Since tying the knot with longtime partner Nzuzo Njilo in April this year, Faith has not ceased to gush over her partner on social media.
The reality TV star took to her Twitter timeline on Monday expressing the love she has for him and how excited she still gets to see him every day.
“I have such a big crush on my husband. I literally get so excited to see him when he comes back home from work,” she wrote in one post.
I have such a big crush on my husband. I literally get so excited to see him when he comes back home from work 😭🥺— faith Nketsi Njilo (@_faith_nketsi) May 25, 2022
Please! I never said I was a chef! I said, I’m a woman who loves cooking for her husband! Oh and I also love hosting people at our house 😊. So please, there’s no need to give me titles I never asked for 🙏🏾❤️— faith Nketsi Njilo (@_faith_nketsi) May 30, 2022
Faith has spoken before of her little family and desire to build “an amazing life” for her children and grandchildren.
“I always say our love is not your typical love story, but I would never have it any other way. God created me for you and I was created for you. I’m content knowing that you love me and I am blessed to love you unconditionally.
“I’m excited to begin this new chapter with my hubby and build an amazing life for our children and grandchildren. I can’t wait to wake up next to you every morning.” she wrote.
