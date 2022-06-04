'I love this man with all my heart’ — Faith Nketsi gushes over her hubby

Faith Nketsi is certain she's chosen the right life partner, and enjoying married life.

Since tying the knot with longtime partner Nzuzo Njilo in April this year, Faith has not ceased to gush over her partner on social media.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter timeline on Monday expressing the love she has for him and how excited she still gets to see him every day.

“I have such a big crush on my husband. I literally get so excited to see him when he comes back home from work,” she wrote in one post.