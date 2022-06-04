×

TshisaLIVE

'I love this man with all my heart’ — Faith Nketsi gushes over her hubby

04 June 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Faith Nketsi gushes over her husband.
Image: Instagram/ Faith Nketsi

Faith Nketsi is certain she's chosen the right life partner, and enjoying married life.

Since tying the knot with longtime partner Nzuzo Njilo in April this year, Faith has not ceased to gush over her partner on social media.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter timeline on Monday expressing the love she has for him and how excited she still gets to see him every day.

“I have such a big crush on my husband. I literally get so excited to see him when he comes back home from work,” she wrote in one post.

Faith has spoken before of her little family and desire to build “an amazing life” for her children and grandchildren.

“I always say our love is not your typical love story, but I would never have it any other way. God created me for you and I was created for you. I’m content knowing that you love me and I am blessed to love you unconditionally.

“I’m excited to begin this new chapter with my hubby and build an amazing life for our children and grandchildren. I can’t wait to wake up next to you every morning.” she wrote.

