Bonang Matheba set to host the AMVCA's alongside Ik Osakioduwa

Bonang Matheba has been announced as the co-host of the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

The awards, set to take place on May 14 in Lagos, will see the media personality deliver “world-class quality television” alongside Nigerian star Ik Osakioduwa.

Bonang took to her timeline sharing the news with her fans.

“Excited to be co-hosting the 2022 AMVCAs alongside @ikosakioduwa. Live from Lagos, Nigeria on May 14th!!” she wrote.