Bonang Matheba set to host the AMVCA's alongside Ik Osakioduwa
Bonang Matheba has been announced as the co-host of the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.
The awards, set to take place on May 14 in Lagos, will see the media personality deliver “world-class quality television” alongside Nigerian star Ik Osakioduwa.
Bonang took to her timeline sharing the news with her fans.
“Excited to be co-hosting the 2022 AMVCAs alongside @ikosakioduwa. Live from Lagos, Nigeria on May 14th!!” she wrote.
Announcing the awards hosts, executive head of content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola said Bonang and Ik were the perfect fit as they had a great following in the African continent.
“We are excited to have Bonang join ik as co-host for the eighth edition of the AMVCAs. They are both extremely talented and have attained continental acclaim, having both hosted some of Africa’s biggest shows. Together they will keep the crowd entertained on the biggest night to celebrate African film and TV stars,” she said.
Bonang said she was anticipating making her AMVCA debut because “it’s been a long time coming”.
“It’s such an honour to host live productions and I think after Covid-19 we haven’t had the opportunity to be outside to have these big, big productions with live studio audiences. So it’s lovely to have all of that back. It’s also an honour. Any stage I get to step onto is an honour. I’ve always wanted to work with ik. I am a huge fan of his. So I’m looking forward to that too,” Bonang said.
