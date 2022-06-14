Funeral for Joe Kazadi's brother Christian will finally be held, several weeks after he died
“We are finally putting my brother to rest.”
Actor Joe Kazadi has announced that his brother Christian Kazadi's funeral will finally be held after he died on May 2.
While details of his brother's death have not been revealed, there has been speculation on social media that Christian was allegedly killed by Congolese police officers after arriving in that country from the first Forbes 30 under 30 Africa summit in Botswana.
Joe took to his Instagram timeline, announcing that a ceremony would be held in his honour at Rhema Bible Church on June 18.
“We are finally putting my brother @therealkazadi to rest this Saturday. These are all the details.
“It’s a very sensitive matter to us. We owe no-one any explanation on his passing, please respect that. Anyone can attend,” he added.
When sharing a tribute post to his brother, Joe penned a heart wrenching note on his timeline.
“I am sorry our own killed you at home where you [were] supposed to be safe. I am sorry we weren’t there to protect you,” he wrote.
In a statement shared by his brother Patrick Kazadi, the family said they would preserve Christian's legacy and were distraught by his death which is under investigation.
“The circumstances surrounding his death are devastatingly heartbreaking and under investigation. The family is asking for privacy and patience in this tough time.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.