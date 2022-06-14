×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Actor Mpho Sebeng on why it is important to invest in his craft

‘I try every year to respect the craft’

14 June 2022 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Mpho Sebeng keeps himself on his toes by learning a new language or skill.
Mpho Sebeng keeps himself on his toes by learning a new language or skill.
Image: Instagram/ Mpho Sebeng

Mpho Sebeng kicked off the year on a high by being on two Netflix shows, and from afar he makes it look easy.

However seamless it may look, the star told TshisaLIVE, there's hard work involved in perfecting his craft.

Dedicating his time to being better than his last show, he has invested in learning new things that would benefit him in his career in the long run.  

“Respect for the craft, that's one of the biggest things I've continuously made note of.  It's very important to respect the craft. In respecting it that means I need to continuously learn. So every year I try to do something that would help my acting capabilities so I learn an accent or a skill, like advance driving.

“I try every year to respect the craft. I invest in myself, my body and my mental health by also going to therapy because I feel its very important. I've learnt your body is a tool, your voice is a tool, so by investing in these particular aspects you are then giving back to the craft and you are making sure you can sustain it and become consistent.”

Mzansi gets to see Mpho in the Netflix series Savage Beauty that is airing and the film Collision coming to the streaming platform on Youth Day, June 16.

His 18 years in the industry have not gone without challenges, but he prides himself on being able to go back to the drawing board.  He said he always reminds himself why he started acting.

“It is my why. Whenever I get frustrated with what I'm doing I always go back to my why, and my why is I believe to a high degree that acting is somewhat a calling because that's what it helps me with healing. It will inspire people to go and heal as well. Healing myself will inspire others to get healing as well and that is my purpose. I'm doing it to resonate with and touch someone in a special way and whenever I feel a tinge of doubt I remember my why. ”

Nolwazi Ngubeni talks about the woman behind Mbali on ‘Scandal!’

"I don't want to be like a one trick pony. I want to challenge myself and be challenged so I want to be able to play as many different roles and ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

‘Kedibone’, ‘The Girl from Plainville’: Five things to stream now

Movies and shows to binge this week.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

'The Wife' star Mondli Makhoba talks about scoring his first lead as Nkosana

“I've done different shows, but I've never had a character like Nkosana’s and it’s the first time I'm playing a lead."
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Mpho Sebeng talks scoring 2 Netflix gigs, surviving the acting industry and healing

"I feel like I'm well equipped for them and I made sure I've prepared myself so that when the opportunity comes I can thrive," said Mpho about his ...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DJ Maphorisa on begging Samthing Soweto to feature on 'eMcimbini' TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Thomas Gumede and Zola Nombona share their son's first day at crèche TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Accountability is everything in life' — Lorcia Cooper opens up about ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'She is the love of my life' — Phila Dlozi gushes over actress Mapula Mafole TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi's estranged hubby Mohale gets his own Showmax special to tell all! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech