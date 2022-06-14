Actor Mpho Sebeng on why it is important to invest in his craft
‘I try every year to respect the craft’
Mpho Sebeng kicked off the year on a high by being on two Netflix shows, and from afar he makes it look easy.
However seamless it may look, the star told TshisaLIVE, there's hard work involved in perfecting his craft.
Dedicating his time to being better than his last show, he has invested in learning new things that would benefit him in his career in the long run.
“Respect for the craft, that's one of the biggest things I've continuously made note of. It's very important to respect the craft. In respecting it that means I need to continuously learn. So every year I try to do something that would help my acting capabilities so I learn an accent or a skill, like advance driving.
“I try every year to respect the craft. I invest in myself, my body and my mental health by also going to therapy because I feel its very important. I've learnt your body is a tool, your voice is a tool, so by investing in these particular aspects you are then giving back to the craft and you are making sure you can sustain it and become consistent.”
Mzansi gets to see Mpho in the Netflix series Savage Beauty that is airing and the film Collision coming to the streaming platform on Youth Day, June 16.
His 18 years in the industry have not gone without challenges, but he prides himself on being able to go back to the drawing board. He said he always reminds himself why he started acting.
“It is my why. Whenever I get frustrated with what I'm doing I always go back to my why, and my why is I believe to a high degree that acting is somewhat a calling because that's what it helps me with healing. It will inspire people to go and heal as well. Healing myself will inspire others to get healing as well and that is my purpose. I'm doing it to resonate with and touch someone in a special way and whenever I feel a tinge of doubt I remember my why. ”
