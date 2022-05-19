'I miss you incredibly' — Nhlanhla Nciza remembers her late daughter
Mafikizolo star Nhlanhla Nciza has penned a heartfelt birthday message to her late daughter on her birthday.
Nhlanhla's daughter, Zinathi was killed in a car accident in 2009.
The singer took to Instagram this week on what would have been Zinathi's 18th birthday, speaking of the love she will forever have for her daughter.
“I could write verses upon verses talking about my eternal love for you, Zinathi, and how I miss you incredibly. But even then it could never be enough to fill the void I feel in my heart. Happy Heavenly 18th Birthday, MaRhadebe. Mommy will forever love you.” she wrote.
In a now-deleted Instagram post from 2021, the singer said after the death of Zinathi, she experienced a lot of heartbreak and thought she would never recover.
“I thought it was the end of me, the pain and the hurt was so deep, so intense and so unbearable, I never thought I'd be able to survive another day.”
