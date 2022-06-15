×

TshisaLIVE

Dineo Ranaka leaves Metro FM as she and Sol Phenduka join Kaya959

15 June 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Dineo Ranaka is joining Kaya959.
Image: Instagram/ Dineo Ranaka

Media personality and former Metro FM host Dineo Ranaka and the master of puns on Podcast and Chill and presenter Sol Phenduka are set to join Kaya959.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE details around which slot the pair will take over were not revealed. More announcements will be made on July 1.

“Kaya959 is proud to welcome Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka to the  station’s growing family. The move is in line with the continuous repositioning the station has embarked on since 2021.

“Her radio savvy, dynamic personality and life experience coupled with Sol’s sharp wit and broad knowledge are the combination Kaya959 needs to make a mark with the Code-Switcher who is on a journey to advance themselves” said Kaya959 MD Sibongile Mtyali. 

Neither Dineo nor Sol have said said anything publicly about their new gig at Kaya.

Sol has been the host of the Big Brother spin-off late-night talk show Ses’fikile on Mzansi Wethu.

Dineo joined Metro FM in April 2017, taking over from media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba.  

She had previously said she was done with radio after her 947 Highveld Stereo days, but when the opportunity came to join Metro FM she took it and she explained why on Trending SA.

“The only reason I changed my mind was because it had to be Metro (FM). It had to be a radio station that will allow me to be black in the way that I am black and the only way I know how to be black.”

