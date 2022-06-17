×

TshisaLIVE

POLL | Are you digging the songs Black Coffee produced on Drake's album?

Grammy award winning SA DJ is credited as co-producer and co-writer on songs including Overdrive and Currents

17 June 2022 - 12:30
Four songs in Drake's latest album were produced by SA DJ Black Coffee.
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Rapper Drake has topped Twitter trends after releasing his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind on Friday midnight.

The rapper caught fans by surprise as he had not announced the new project. South Africans are also gushing over Grammy award-winning DJ, Black Coffee who is credited in the album as co-producer and co-writer of a few songs on the album including:

  • Texts Go Green — Black Coffee listed his son Esona Tyolo (who has been touring with him) as co-producer.
  • Currents — The DJ has been credited as a co-writer and co-producer.
  • Overdrive — Black Coffee has been credited as a co-writer and co-producer.

The album comes less than a year after Drake's previous album certified Lover Boy released in September 2021.

Black Coffee let his work do the talking and had local rapper Cassper Nyovest, among others, gush over his latest project with Drake. 

Drake's announcement of the new album garnered more than 3-million likes on his Instagram account, with scores taking to social media saying they cancelled their Friday plans to stream the album. 

DJ Black Coffee makes SA proud after he produces three of Drake’s new songs

Did somebody say GOAT? Black Coffee is one of the executive producers of Drake’s latest album 'Honestly, Nevermind'.
