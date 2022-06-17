POLL | Are you digging the songs Black Coffee produced on Drake's album?
Grammy award winning SA DJ is credited as co-producer and co-writer on songs including Overdrive and Currents
Rapper Drake has topped Twitter trends after releasing his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind on Friday midnight.
The rapper caught fans by surprise as he had not announced the new project. South Africans are also gushing over Grammy award-winning DJ, Black Coffee who is credited in the album as co-producer and co-writer of a few songs on the album including:
- Texts Go Green — Black Coffee listed his son Esona Tyolo (who has been touring with him) as co-producer.
- Currents — The DJ has been credited as a co-writer and co-producer.
- Overdrive — Black Coffee has been credited as a co-writer and co-producer.
The album comes less than a year after Drake's previous album certified Lover Boy released in September 2021.
Black Coffee let his work do the talking and had local rapper Cassper Nyovest, among others, gush over his latest project with Drake.
Drake just dropped a full Dance album and Black Coffee production very heavy on that. What a time.— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 17, 2022
Drake's announcement of the new album garnered more than 3-million likes on his Instagram account, with scores taking to social media saying they cancelled their Friday plans to stream the album.
u gotta be a lil 💅 to understand this drake album, joh sana— That'sVuyoMos? (@CARAMELSENSEI) June 17, 2022
If you liked Drake and Black Coffee on “Get It Together” or “One Dance” then this album is for you. #HonestlyNevermind— Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) June 17, 2022
“Drake dropping a deep house album” was not on my bingo card for 2022 ngl— Nishai. (@nishai28) June 17, 2022
New Drake album. Let's goooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo 😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥— Trev (@Tokyo_Trev) June 16, 2022
Black Coffee produced FOUR songs on the new album by Drake... Today as South Africans let's all be happy for Black Coffee 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/5ebHOh3x6G— Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) June 17, 2022
I swear to God, Black Coffee produced Texts Go Green on Drake's album. A perfect banger🔥— THE GYAL🤎 (@TheGyal_) June 17, 2022
