'I am in New York with my baby' — Dumisani Dlamini gushes over his daughter Doja Cat

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in a 2017 interview, Dumisani revealed after the Sarafina! tour wrapped up he decided to stay in America and had two children with a Jewish-American woman, one of them being Doja Cat.

After 15 years Dumisani returned to SA and said his plans to bring his family with him were unsuccessful though he maintained contact with his children.

“I am close to my children, all of them. I love them and they love me.”