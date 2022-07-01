Thami Dish celebrates being part of new Netflix series ‘Justice Served’

Thami “Dish” Kotlolo is beaming with pride after bagging a Netflix gig.

The Feather Awards founder and activist, who shot to fame as a child star on Yo-TV and in productions including Backstage blockbuster film Mr Bones, took to his Instagram timeline on Thursday to reveal he had secured a role on a Netflix new series, Justice Served.

“I’m so excited about the new series #JusticeServed coming on July29 2022. @netflixsa I literally can’t wait. It’s gonna be a good one.” Thami announced.