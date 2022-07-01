×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Thami Dish celebrates being part of new Netflix series ‘Justice Served’

01 July 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Thami "Dish" Kotlolo excited about his role in Netflix's new series, 'Justice Served.'
Thami "Dish" Kotlolo excited about his role in Netflix's new series, 'Justice Served.'
Image: Supplied

Thami “Dish” Kotlolo is beaming with pride after bagging a Netflix gig. 

The Feather Awards founder and activist, who shot to fame as a child star on Yo-TV and in productions including Backstage blockbuster film Mr Bones, took to his Instagram timeline on Thursday to reveal he had secured a role on a Netflix new series, Justice Served. 

“I’m so excited about the new series #JusticeServed coming on July29  2022. @netflixsa I literally can’t wait. It’s gonna be a good one.” Thami announced.

Thami joins the cast that includes renowned actors Pallance Dladla, Motshabi Tyelele, Jack Devnarain, Lerato Mvelase, Anton Jeftha and others who took to their timelines to sharing their news in anticipation of the premiere on July 29.

“Numoor. Numoor. Been looking forward to this one #justiceserved,” Anton wrote.

Hlomla Dandala, who plays freedom fighter and military veteran Azania Maqoma and styles himself as an arbiter of justice while driving secret agendas to settle scores with old foes, took to his timeline to share the news.

“It's finally here,” he wrote.

The six episode series follows the high-stakes drama unfolding in a hijacked SA courtroom, while tension and conflict simmer on the streets and threaten to divide the country, families and friends. 

The show explores the tenets of the constitution that promises an accused a fair trial and the presumption of innocence against the backdrop of a deeply unjust society, corrupt government and disillusioned nation. 

Watch the trailer below:

#LTDWSomizi fans think Thami Dish is the show's saving grace...

Twitter thinks Thami Dish has that thing *insert Hlaudi gesture*
TshisaLIVE
4 years ago

Naked DJ shares his reasons behind joining ‘Young, Famous & African’ cast

"It's been a long time coming. Every year that you work, you work to grow bigger. It's like dreams coming true because you always want to elevate and ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

WATCH | Sneek peak of Pearl Thusi in the upcoming Netflix film ‘Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance’

"You are SA's flex to the world," one follower told Pearl.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Amanda du-Pont bags a Netflix gig as lead in a movie 'Little Big Mouth'

Amanda is chuffed about her "best film yet".
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tweeps dig up video of Black Coffee saying he wouldn't trust Nota with ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Caster Semenya shares first snap of their second bundle of joy TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans love MaMkhize for helping Somizi with his divorce settlement TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I'm not ready to let him go' — Menzi Ngubane's wife Sikelelwa on keeping the ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Blushing bride Asanda Foji happy her lobola negotiations are finally done TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...