Thami Dish celebrates being part of new Netflix series ‘Justice Served’
Thami “Dish” Kotlolo is beaming with pride after bagging a Netflix gig.
The Feather Awards founder and activist, who shot to fame as a child star on Yo-TV and in productions including Backstage blockbuster film Mr Bones, took to his Instagram timeline on Thursday to reveal he had secured a role on a Netflix new series, Justice Served.
“I’m so excited about the new series #JusticeServed coming on July29 2022. @netflixsa I literally can’t wait. It’s gonna be a good one.” Thami announced.
Thami joins the cast that includes renowned actors Pallance Dladla, Motshabi Tyelele, Jack Devnarain, Lerato Mvelase, Anton Jeftha and others who took to their timelines to sharing their news in anticipation of the premiere on July 29.
“Numoor. Numoor. Been looking forward to this one #justiceserved,” Anton wrote.
Hlomla Dandala, who plays freedom fighter and military veteran Azania Maqoma and styles himself as an arbiter of justice while driving secret agendas to settle scores with old foes, took to his timeline to share the news.
“It's finally here,” he wrote.
The six episode series follows the high-stakes drama unfolding in a hijacked SA courtroom, while tension and conflict simmer on the streets and threaten to divide the country, families and friends.
The show explores the tenets of the constitution that promises an accused a fair trial and the presumption of innocence against the backdrop of a deeply unjust society, corrupt government and disillusioned nation.
Watch the trailer below:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.