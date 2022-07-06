‘I’m going to deal with you’ — Lerato Kganyago vs viral blogger war rages on

Metro FM DJ Lerato Kganyago is not letting things slide with a popular Twitter blogger who called her “Bonang Lite”, and promised she is coming for him with all her might.

Their drama doesn’t seem like it is a new thing, but they are going at each other on their Twitter timeline and it is lit.

Taking to Twitter, the businesswoman continued her rant and said she planned on “dealing” with viral blogger Musa Khawula.

“I’m going to deal with you bit by bit. Those e-wallets you keep getting won’t save you. They’ve sent you again because they can’t stand me flourishing. @MusaKhawula I’ve only started, young man,” she tweeted.

In a separate tweet a follower quoted the blogger’s tweet in which he revealed to his followers a text message and clip where he was receiving threats.