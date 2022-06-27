‘I’m truly heartbroken by what has happened’ — Lerato Kganyago on the 20 deaths in East London

Lerato Kganyago is mourning the lives of 20 children found dead in an East London nightclub, the Enyobeni tavern, on Sunday.

This after police minister Bheki Cele confirmed all those who died in the tavern in Scenery Park, East London, were minors aged between 13 and 17.

While the cause of the deaths is under investigation, there has been speculation patrons were either exposed to some form of poison or an incident resulted in a large number being injured and killed in a stampede.