Lerato Kganyago slams troll accusing her of being pregnant

Taking to her Instagram Stories in August 2021, the Metro FM DJ was candid about going through a fourth miscarriage last year.

“I was pregnant. I’m sure you guys saw that I was really big. Then I had a miscarriage. Yes, I had a miscarriage this year again. It was my fourth miscarriage,” she revealed.

Lerato said she was more than 12 weeks pregnant when she lost her child.

“I think I was three to four months pregnant but unfortunately I lost my baba. Life goes on. This is something I didn’t want to discuss but since we’re having [an] honesty night, I was looking forward to this pregnancy. I thought this time around I had made it through because I had been trying so hard for a while,” Lerato said.

The Metro FM said she was with child around about the same time as fellow Metro FM presenter Dineo Ranaka. Dineo gave birth to a healthy baby boy earlier this year.

“It was so funny because Dineo and I were pregnant at the same time and this is when we were still doing The Bridge. She was just a few months ahead of me. I was hopeful the baby was going to make it through.”

Lerato explained to her fans that she still wanted to be a mother but was done torturing herself with the pain. She said she would look into surrogacy as an option.