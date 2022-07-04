×

TshisaLIVE

Lerato Kganyago slams troll accusing her of being pregnant

04 July 2022 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
Lerato Kganyago reacts to pregnancy rumours.
Image: Instagram/ Lerato Kganyago

Lerato Kganyago has shut down pregnancy reports. 

This after trolls commented on a post from a recent hosting gig at a corporate event at Sun City, suggesting her “weight gain” could be a sign of pregnancy.

The media personality quickly slammed comments alluding to her expecting, saying if she was pregnant she would mention it.

“If I was pregnant I would say. I've said this before,”  she wrote.

When a local Instagram user asked her if she was “cooking something”, Lerato responded: “Yes, weight gain”. 

Lerato Kganyago's Instagram comment.
Image: Instagram/ Lerato Kganyago

Taking to her Instagram Stories in August 2021, the Metro FM DJ was candid about going through a fourth miscarriage last year.

“I was pregnant. I’m sure you guys saw that I was really big. Then I had a miscarriage. Yes, I had a miscarriage this year again. It was my fourth miscarriage,”  she revealed.

Lerato said she was more than 12 weeks pregnant when she lost her child. 

“I think I was three to four months pregnant but unfortunately I lost my baba. Life goes on. This is something I didn’t want to discuss but since we’re having [an] honesty night, I was looking forward to this pregnancy. I thought this time around I had made it through because I had been trying so hard for a while,” Lerato said.

The Metro FM said she was with child around about the same time as fellow Metro FM presenter Dineo Ranaka. Dineo gave birth to a healthy baby boy earlier this year.

“It was so funny because Dineo and I were pregnant at the same time and this is when we were still doing The Bridge. She was just a few months ahead of me. I was hopeful the baby was going to make it through.” 

Lerato explained to her fans that she still wanted to be a mother but was done torturing herself with the pain. She said she would look into surrogacy as an option.

