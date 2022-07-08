×

TshisaLIVE

'Bonang Lite' jibe the last straw for Metro FM host Lerato Kganyago

DJ Olwe and Ntsiki Mazwai joined those who came out to support Lerato Kganyago as she 'fights' viral blogger

08 July 2022 - 15:30 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Lerato Kganyago thanked her fans for holding her hand.
Image: Instagram/ Lerato Kganyago

Metro FM host Lerato Kganyago kicked off the week by standing up to a popular vlogger who she says has been gunning for her since she burst on to the scene.

The blogger called her “Bonang Lite”, which was the last straw for the Metro FM personality. 

DJ, TV producer and all-round entertainer Olwethu and Ntsiki Mazwai were among those who came to Lerato's defence on their Twitter timelines.

While tweeps wanted Lerato to be the bigger person and not reply to the tweets, Olwee called to order those who wanted the Metro FM DJ to respond.  

“You can’t control what triggers people. Lerato Kganyago has been called Bonang Lite since she was on Soweto TV. Shwashwi did it. Kuli did it on headline. Celebrities did in interviews ... she’s been the bigger person to laugh with now,” tweeted Olwee.

In his mentions, a tweep didn't want to be drawn into feeling sorry for the star.

“She’s not the only one who is being bullied in this industry; why should we feel sorry for her?” the tweep asked.

Olwee responded: “Because Lerato has been bullied a lot more, a lot longer and more consistently than abusive and rapist celebrities on this app. And generally, women who are celebrities are disproportionately targeted and then bullied for longer.” 

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai said calling Lerato a “Bonang Lite” was an insult.

“How can she be a 'lite' version of someone she is doing more than?” asked Mazwai.

Lerato is much more than a presenter, she also has a skill, DJing.

Lerato took to her Instagram story to show her love to people who have been rallying behind her. 

“Thank you all so much. I love you all for keeping me in your prayers, I'm so used to fighting battles alone, forgetting that I have a bunch of people holding my hand... thank you,” she said. 

Lerato Kganyago thanked the people who have supported her.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Kganyago

