'Bonang Lite' jibe the last straw for Metro FM host Lerato Kganyago

Metro FM host Lerato Kganyago kicked off the week by standing up to a popular vlogger who she says has been gunning for her since she burst on to the scene.

The blogger called her “Bonang Lite”, which was the last straw for the Metro FM personality.

DJ, TV producer and all-round entertainer Olwethu and Ntsiki Mazwai were among those who came to Lerato's defence on their Twitter timelines.

While tweeps wanted Lerato to be the bigger person and not reply to the tweets, Olwee called to order those who wanted the Metro FM DJ to respond.

“You can’t control what triggers people. Lerato Kganyago has been called Bonang Lite since she was on Soweto TV. Shwashwi did it. Kuli did it on headline. Celebrities did in interviews ... she’s been the bigger person to laugh with now,” tweeted Olwee.

In his mentions, a tweep didn't want to be drawn into feeling sorry for the star.