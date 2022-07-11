TREND | Just a pretty face! Mohale Motaung opens up about his failed marriage

“I was happy until certain things happened, like the control and constantly being reminded that I bring nothing to the table except my pretty face.”

Mohale had originally remained mum, after the premier of his estranged husband's reality show Living the Dream With Somizi (LTDWS), which launched its fifth season on May 4.

“A lot has been said about me, both true and untrue,” says Mohale. “I initially had no intentions to publicly speak of the events that have occurred, due to an agreement I had with the other parties involved. But when the agreement was dishonoured by the other party, it became paramount that I tell my truth as I know it, he told TshisaLIVE.

The first episode of Living The Dream With Somizi kicked off with the star's friend, musician Vusi Nova having a conversation with him about his estranged husband Mohale Motaung.

Vusi admitted he was never fond of Mohale and his relationship with Somizi but tolerated it, saying, “I did not like Mohale. I only tolerated him because Somizi liked him so much, but he never got that love back.”

Opening up about his father’s relationship with Mohale, Bahumi Madisakwane said she felt neglected by Somizi.

“I wont lie, I never wanted it to turn out the way that it turned out and it breaks my heart that something that he really was trying very hard to maintain really backfired like this, It angers me actually.”