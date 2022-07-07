'I’m officially off the market' — Somizi reveals he is dating again

Media personality and businessman Somizi Mhlongo is now in a relationship that has him blushing and finally being free from the drama that has been following him since his divorce.

In this week’s episode of Living the Dream with Somizi the media personality had a chat with his friend Ndo Maleho and his cousin Phamo about the mysterious new man in his life.

“I’m glad that Phamo is here so that I can hear his point of view. I’m ready to move on and I’ve met someone. I like that he wants to be private.

“He has a career and a house, which means he pays a bond. He has a car and he is extremely into me. It’s been a month now,” he said.

He said this was not a rebound relationship.

Somizi said he had emotionally dumped Mohale Motaung a year ago. “It looks like I jumped into another relationship but it’s not like that. I saw this guy the day after my divorce. We have been dating for a long time and now it’s time for them to know. I’m officially off the market,” said Somizi.

Mhlongo and Motaung announced their divorce in 2021.

“In response to the news circulating pertaining to the material details about issues within my marriage as well as the recent statement by my estranged husband, I wish to confirm that we are indeed in the process of a divorce,” said Mohale in a statement.

Now he is ready to tell his side of the story in an interview with Aldrin Sampear.

The special will premiere on August 4 on Showmax, according to a statement sent to TshisaLIVE.