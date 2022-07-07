×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'I’m officially off the market' — Somizi reveals he is dating again

07 July 2022 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Somizi Mhlongo is dating and loving the privacy that comes with being with a new man
Somizi Mhlongo is dating and loving the privacy that comes with being with a new man
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo

Media personality and businessman Somizi Mhlongo is now in a relationship that has him blushing and finally being free from the drama that has been following him since his divorce.

In this week’s episode of Living the Dream with Somizi the media personality had a chat with his friend Ndo Maleho and his cousin Phamo about the mysterious new man in his life.

“I’m glad that Phamo is here so that I can hear his point of view. I’m ready to move on and I’ve met someone. I like that he wants to be private.

“He has a career and a house, which means he pays a bond. He has a car and he is extremely into me. It’s been a month now,” he said.

He said this was not a rebound relationship.

Somizi said he had emotionally dumped Mohale Motaung a year ago. “It looks like I jumped into another relationship but it’s not like that. I saw this guy the day after my divorce. We have been dating for a long time and now it’s time for them to know. I’m officially off the market,” said Somizi.

Mhlongo and Motaung announced their divorce in 2021.

“In response to the news circulating pertaining to the material details about issues within my marriage as well as the recent statement by my estranged husband, I wish to confirm that we are indeed in the process of a divorce,” said Mohale in a statement.

Now he is ready to tell his side of the story in an interview with Aldrin Sampear.

The special will premiere on August 4 on Showmax, according to a statement sent to TshisaLIVE.

Somizi says Bathu owner offered him 'R1m cash' as a thank you for making his brand 'big'

Would you reject a gift of R1m cash? Somizi did.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Somizi Mhlongo changes his tune on Beyoncé's latest song after dragging it

It seems Bey's "ooontz oontz" song has grown on SomG... What do you think of #BrreaMySoul?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Fans love MaMkhize for helping Somizi with his divorce settlement

Somizi and MaMkhize are friendship goals.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Tweeps stan Bahumi telling Somizi she doesn't 'believe' in ancestors

Bahumi stood her ground against Somizi, saying: “I don't believe in engaging with my ancestors. I've always respected it and whenever there's a ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA reacts to Kelly Khumalo saying no-one 'knew Senzo Meyiwa' before he dated her TshisaLIVE
  2. 'He was a cash cow' — Kelly Khumalo claims Senzo Meyiwa's family did not love ... TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘My wife took best dressed at the Durban July’ — Zakes Bantwini gushes over ... TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘I had to choose between being married and being alive’ — Berita on her split ... TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | Musa Mseleku opens about his wives’ resistance to him taking wife No. 5 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths