TshisaLIVE

‘We’ve become irresponsible’: Gogo Dineo says traditional healers must be held accountable

15 July 2022 - 07:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Gogo Dineo says a person's spiritual journey requires patience.
Image: Instagram/Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi

Sangoma and African spiritual teacher Gogo Dineo says traditional healers have become irresponsible.

Speaking on Ntsiki Mazwai’s newly-launched podcast, Unpopular Opinion, Gogo Dineo said healers need to be held accountable.

“We have become irresponsible healers and I think for me, emandulo, once you become irresponsible and reckless you are not recognised as uGogo. I’m Gogo Dineo because I carry eldership. Eldership comes with responsibility, so the minute we become irresponsible and reveal sacred things, people will be like, ‘No, it was secretive’. There’s a difference between intellect and wisdom. People can be intelligent, but unwise.  

Shocked by the lack of outrage after a video clip of Zodwa Wabantu emerged were she was dancing in a nightclub in May with traditional beads on, she said people cant be left to their own devices.

“I definitely think we need traditional bodies to regulate this. I’m so ready for that. We need to lay down the law and to have control. We need control in the black nation. People can’t just do as they please. Another thing is that some people think they have amaDlozi, but it is sometimes unhealed childhood trauma. And if they went to therapy you will find that they wouldn’t do most of the stuff that they do. So we can’t allow our things to be disrespected. They have been disrespected enough,

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at The Venue in Sandton at the launch of Ancestor’s Day, Gogo Dineo explained that the values and principles of traditional healing needed to be upheld, as more and more people were becoming more open about their journey.

“In wanting it to be out there, what are we putting out there that might jeopardise it? When we are teaching and talking, can we still respect the values and the principles?”

