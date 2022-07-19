SA reacts to Kelly Khumalo’s sister Zandie Gumede putting a target on Senzo Meyiwa’s wife and mom

Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie Gumede's exclusive interview on eNCA were she has opened up about her version of events on the fateful night that Senzo Meyiwa was murdered has left many with mixed reactions.
Twitter was abuzz after the singer fingered the late goalkeeper's wife Mandisa Mkhize and Senzo's mom as people who should also be prime suspects for the murder.
Her views divided Twitter, with some tweeps debating both sides of the matter, after Zandi put a spanner in the works.
“Whether we like it or not, Mandisa also had a motive to get Senzo killed. A hurt wife whose husband went public with his relationship with his side, even worse, a baby was born. The heartbreak & humiliation? Ahhh makaphenywe naye,” said one tweep.
“I don’t think Senzo’s mother and Mandisa can influence the amount of stoppages that are happening in this case. Missing dockets, Teffo resigns, tampered scene. Investigate them by all means but the people behind this are hiding in plain sight,” said another with an opposing view.
Taking to her Instagram timeline Zandie shared a clip of the interview and said her family was tired.
“My family has been abused for years abatholi lutho yet nobody bothers to investigate the wife (Mandisa). Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned and ngeke sithule till benze the right thing sikhathele futhi ngeke sidlale bona. Khonkothani ke,” she wrote.
Zandie has given her version of events on the night of Senzo’s death.
In an exclusive interview with eNCA, Zandie broke her silence after her sister, Kelly Khumalo, did a tell-all on the channel earlier this month.
Zandie recalled trying to help Senzo stay alive, saying she could feel him withering away while rushing him to the hospital.
“I was the one sitting with Senzo at the back [of the car] putting pressure on the wound leading to the hospital. Even on our way to the hospital I could feel him getting cold from his feet ... I was busy talking to him all the way, trying to keep him alive but unfortunately ...” she said.
