Spoiler alert! Here's what you can expect at the 'Roast of Khanyi Mbau'

The gloves were off at the “Roast of Khanyi Mbau” on Comedy Central at Montecasino's Teatro in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

The first black female roast was hosted by comedian Mpho Popps, who made it clear that no-one is safe when taking jabs at the panellists and celebrities, in attendance or not.

Shock waves were felt when Mbau stepped on stage performing a rap song praising herself, alongside musician and internet sensation Robot Boi.

As predicted by the reality TV star and actress in an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE, most of the jokes were about her having bleached her skin, her “gold-digging” lifestyle, her relationship with Zimbabwean businessman Kudzai Mushonga, and her “failed” music career.