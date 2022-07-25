Spoiler alert! Here's what you can expect at the 'Roast of Khanyi Mbau'
The gloves were off at the “Roast of Khanyi Mbau” on Comedy Central at Montecasino's Teatro in Johannesburg on Thursday night.
The first black female roast was hosted by comedian Mpho Popps, who made it clear that no-one is safe when taking jabs at the panellists and celebrities, in attendance or not.
Shock waves were felt when Mbau stepped on stage performing a rap song praising herself, alongside musician and internet sensation Robot Boi.
As predicted by the reality TV star and actress in an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE, most of the jokes were about her having bleached her skin, her “gold-digging” lifestyle, her relationship with Zimbabwean businessman Kudzai Mushonga, and her “failed” music career.
But the panellists were the ones who took the most heat. Here's what they were dragged for:
Tbo Touch
Metro FM drive time host Thabo “Tbo-Bo Touch” Molefe was the firs to take to the podium to share his jokes — which he read off his cellphone. A close source revealed to TshisaLIVE that he did not want to read the script he was given which made him have the least funny jokes from the evening.
With Soweto TV putting CEO Molefe and COO Brian Mokoena on sabbatical leave pending investigations, the panellists did not hold back on adding salt to the fresh wounds, bringing up failed payments and his American accent.
Sello Maake Ka-Ncube
Veteran actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube was dragged for his past relationships and having recently wed Pearl Mbewe, 20 years his junior.
Sol Phenduka
Media personality Sol Phenduka is known for being quick on his feet with his puns on Podcast and Chill, and his perfect comedic timing made it easy for him to clap back at jabs about being Mac G's sidekick, and fat.
John Vlismas
Comedian John Vlismas was a panellist who got a standing ovation from the audience for his stand-up as he came out guns blazing when targeting everyone in the hot seat. His previous working relationship with comedians Celeste Ntuli and Mpho Popps got him the most flak.
Celeste Ntuli
Comedian Celeste Ntuli was hailed as the queen of comedy and her sketch supported this. As for being roasted — the jokes were about her weight and “melanin”. Mostly a yawn fest.
SelBeyonce Mkhize
Ukhozi FM presenter SelBeyonce Mkhize might be an award-winning personality but her dress, hair and even her name did not save her from being picked on — if anything, the media personality took the jabs left, right and centre.
Devi Sankaree Govender
The investigative journalist and TV presenter was less of a target, apart from her height, religion and journalistic skills being mentioned, but the delivery sketch unpredictably got the crowed roaring with laugher.
Nadia Nakai
Besides the jokes surrounding Nadia Nakai's rap career, the Young Famous & African star caught heat for having dated multiple rap stars and people in the entertainment industry. Some mentioned were American rapper Vic Mensa, AKA and Major League.
Youngsta CPT
Cape Town rapper Youngsta CPT got the obvious grilling by the panellists, from the gang member jokes, to the false teeth, and having to give up his rap career.
The roast is set to air on Comedy Central Africa in August 2022.