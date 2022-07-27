Mncedisi Shabangu memorial and funeral details announced

The life of late actor, playwright and theatre director Mncedisi Shabangu will be commemorated at the Alliance Church of SA in KaNyamazane, Mpumalanga, on Thursday.

An official statement was shared on his Facebook page after the 53-year-old died on Sunday.

“Dear all, it is with great sadness that the Shabangu family informs you of the sudden passing of Mncedisi Baldwin Shabangu. He passed on in the early hours of this morning. The family appreciates all messages of condolence and requests privacy at this difficult time," read the statement.

Family, friends and colleagues will say their final goodbyes when he is laid to rest on Saturday at the same venue in KaNyamazane.