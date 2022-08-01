×

TshisaLIVE

DJ Melzi meets up with Rick Ross

01 August 2022 - 12:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
DJ Melzi hangs out with American star Rick Ross.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Melzi

DJ Melzi was recently spotted hanging out with Hollywood A-lister Rick Ross. 

The DJ took to his timeline to share images of himself alongside the rapper at a Belaire private event in London.

“Blessed to meet Rick Ross. The Biggest Boss in London at Belaire's private event. A very humble and down to earth soul. God bless you with many more,” he captioned the post.

Rick has previously expressed his love for SA stars.

In April this year, the Hustlin' hitmaker took time out to acknowledge some of his favourite artists in Mzansi.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Rick gave a shout-out to stars in the SA hip-hop scene and amapiano, showing them love because they've shown him love.

“I want to finish shouting out my list of supporters from day one. I won’t stop that for nothing, Da L.E.S, Priddy Ugly, Tshego, Yanga Chief, Oscar Mbo, Kwesta much love to the squad,” he said.

In August 2021, Da L.E.S received a message from Rick for endorsing his Bumbu and Luc Belaire liquor manufacturers for which he is the ambassador.

“I simply wish to ship out a giant congratulations to Da LES. I wish to thank you for all the help on the Bleu bottles, the Villon, the McQueen, Bumbu, the listing goes. I salute everyone in Africa,” the rapper said.

