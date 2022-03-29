SNAPS | Thuso Mbedu stuns at Oscars ‘Vanity Fair’ after party with Trevor Noah, Will Smith

Thuso Mbedu is living the American dream.

The actress recently donned Gucci to rub shoulders with big time Hollywood stars at the Oscars Vanity Fair after party.

The Vanity Fair star-studded party after the 94th Academy Awards ceremony saw many A-listers take to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts to celebrate the top talent in the film industry.

The guest list included Will Smith, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Mindy Kaling, Jessica Alba, Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Venus Williams, Zendaya, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

“A moment of silence for tonight’s look. What the dream team did tonight is crazy out of this world. A special shout-out to @audi for chaperoning me from the @vanityfair after party to the Gold Party. The e-tron Sportback drives like a dream.” Thuso reflected on the evening, giving props to her team.

Mzansi was left jaw-dropped by Thuso's look for the event and expressed their pride in seeing her with comedian Trevor Noah.