SNAPS | Thuso Mbedu stuns at Oscars ‘Vanity Fair’ after party with Trevor Noah, Will Smith
Thuso Mbedu is living the American dream.
The actress recently donned Gucci to rub shoulders with big time Hollywood stars at the Oscars Vanity Fair after party.
The Vanity Fair star-studded party after the 94th Academy Awards ceremony saw many A-listers take to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts to celebrate the top talent in the film industry.
The guest list included Will Smith, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Mindy Kaling, Jessica Alba, Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Venus Williams, Zendaya, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.
“A moment of silence for tonight’s look. What the dream team did tonight is crazy out of this world. A special shout-out to @audi for chaperoning me from the @vanityfair after party to the Gold Party. The e-tron Sportback drives like a dream.” Thuso reflected on the evening, giving props to her team.
Mzansi was left jaw-dropped by Thuso's look for the event and expressed their pride in seeing her with comedian Trevor Noah.
Thuso is a Gone girl literally, She's not one of us anymore,she belongs to the world, she's international, Thuso Mbedu a beautiful talented South African girl, her name is written up in the lights of a global stage 🔥❤️😍🤌🏼— Charlieafrikka (@JohnsonAwalle) March 29, 2022
Dressed by: Gucci#VanityFairOscarParty pic.twitter.com/qz9kxWBize
Thuso has been dazzling in designer couture, from Louis Vouton to Dior and many others. When accepting the Best Female Performance award for her role in Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad, the actress wore chic Dior.
It's clear to seethe Thuso is within the great circles in the US. From working with multi-award winning actress Viola Davis to actor Jordan Bolger and mingling with singer Teyana Taylor, Thuso is gone gone.
Thuso Mbedu with Teyana Taylor at the 15th anniversary of Essence Black Women In Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/k67p8cqw6G— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) March 24, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.