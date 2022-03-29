×

TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Thuso Mbedu stuns at Oscars ‘Vanity Fair’ after party with Trevor Noah, Will Smith

29 March 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Thuso Mbedu has SA beaming with pride after attending the Vanity Fair event.
Image: Instagram/ Thuso Mbedu

Thuso Mbedu is living the American dream.

The actress recently donned Gucci  to rub shoulders with big time Hollywood stars at the Oscars Vanity Fair after party.

The Vanity Fair star-studded party after the 94th Academy Awards ceremony saw many A-listers take to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts to celebrate the top talent in the film industry.

The guest list included Will Smith, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Mindy Kaling, Jessica Alba, Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Venus Williams, Zendaya, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

“A moment of silence for tonight’s look. What the dream team did tonight is crazy out of this world. A special shout-out to @audi for chaperoning me from the @vanityfair after party to the Gold Party. The e-tron Sportback drives like a dream.” Thuso reflected on the evening, giving props to her team.

Mzansi was left jaw-dropped by Thuso's look for the event and expressed their pride in seeing her with comedian Trevor Noah.

Thuso has been dazzling in designer couture, from Louis Vouton to Dior and  many others. When accepting the Best Female Performance award for her role in Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad, the actress wore chic Dior. 

It's clear to seethe Thuso is within the great circles in the US. From working with multi-award winning actress Viola Davis to actor Jordan Bolger and mingling with singer Teyana Taylor, Thuso is gone gone.

