LISTEN | Idris Elba chats about shooting his film 'Beast' in Mzansi

British actor and film producer Idris Elba can't wait for Mzansi to see his film Beast that was released on Friday.

Speaking to seasoned broadcaster Anele Mdoda on 947 the actor said they found the location of the adventure thriller to be of significance to the movie.

“It was important for us to take the film to where this actually happens, that people could understand the logistics of what's going on. How isolating it is for not just this family, but for a rogue lion to be split from its pride, just get a sense of geographically what that means. The lion finds itself close to a small village [as] easy prey and it has [a] sort of revenge on its mind. That's why it was important to come to SA and scout locations.”

SA-born actor Sharlto Copley stars alongside Elba. He also starred in District 9, a film that was partly shot in SA. Copley said he always tried to give back to the movie industry.