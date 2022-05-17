Mpho Sebeng talks scoring 2 Netflix gigs, surviving the acting industry and healing
Mpho Sebeng needs no introduction. When his name is mentioned no-one will blame you if you go on a name dropping frenzy about the productions he has starred in.
But in case some productions were forgotten, here are a few: Zero Tolerance, Soul Buddyz, Ring of Lies , Z'bondiwe, The Throne and Thando.
Mpho is part the cast of the latest Netflix series, Savage Beauty, which premiered on the streaming service on Thursday. The series is centred on Zinhle, a mysterious young woman seeking revenge against a powerful family.
“I play Bonga Selepe who is the lead's brother. We grew up on the streets and we were found by Don and Grace Bhengu who own a beauty empire and we were abused by them as young children. Because we had suffered much because of what they did to us, we then plot revenge.
“Playing the character was a challenge, I welcomed it with open arms. I enjoyed every moment, it stretched me as an actor and I got to explore certain parts of myself I hadn't explored before,” he said
The 29 year-old shared with TshisaLIVE some of the challenges that came with playing Bonga.
“This is someone who is obviously going though trauma, PTSD, and therefore that is a mental health issue, he's got a mental illness. But that is underlying even though it formed a bit of a personality disorder, so those are the challenges, tapping into those parts of my own mental capacity to play the character.
“I went as far as visiting children's homes to see children who were taken into these homes. I sat with them and I could see how trauma was written all over their faces. Just to be in that environment and understand where it comes from and how deep it was for them was part of my research. I also read books and psychology about it,” said Mpho
He has more than 18 years in the acting industry under his belt. His two Netflix gigs came at a time where he was ready to soar higher and, as the saying goes, “there is no perfect time like God's timing”.
“I feel like they are coming at a time where I'm ready for them, because it's not necessarily my plan, but rather God's plan. I wouldn't be here if I wasn't meant to be, so I'm where I'm meant to be. I'm ready for them, I feel like I'm well equipped for them and I made sure I've prepared myself so that when the opportunity comes I can thrive.
Being part of a cut-throat industry and have the energy to survive its ups and downs is not for the faint hearted. Mpho said he had learnt to invest in himself and his craft.
“There have been times when I've questioned myself, there have been times when I thought about changing my entire path, but in moments when I may have doubted my path, I knew that God always somehow showed up and rejuvenated me. There was a time when I was depleted and there was a sign that I was shown by God and my ancestors that I'm on the right path and everything happens for a reason. Everything that I was going through was preparing me for what I asked for.”
The recurring theme in Mpho's chat to TshisaLIVE is that of healing. He says it with his chest out, that healing many through his craft is what he was called for and, as such, he takes healing himself as a priority.
“I think we live and to a certain degree have limited capacity if we are not healed or are dealing with our demons on a daily basis, and for us to be the best possible versions of ourselves we need to consolidate and look at mistakes that either hurt us or experiences we haven't dealt with and to heal from for us to play at our best. That's why its important for any person to go into therapy and try to heal.”
