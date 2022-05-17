Mpho Sebeng talks scoring 2 Netflix gigs, surviving the acting industry and healing

Mpho Sebeng needs no introduction. When his name is mentioned no-one will blame you if you go on a name dropping frenzy about the productions he has starred in.

But in case some productions were forgotten, here are a few: Zero Tolerance, Soul Buddyz, Ring of Lies , Z'bondiwe, The Throne and Thando.

Mpho is part the cast of the latest Netflix series, Savage Beauty, which premiered on the streaming service on Thursday. The series is centred on Zinhle, a mysterious young woman seeking revenge against a powerful family.

“I play Bonga Selepe who is the lead's brother. We grew up on the streets and we were found by Don and Grace Bhengu who own a beauty empire and we were abused by them as young children. Because we had suffered much because of what they did to us, we then plot revenge.

“Playing the character was a challenge, I welcomed it with open arms. I enjoyed every moment, it stretched me as an actor and I got to explore certain parts of myself I hadn't explored before,” he said