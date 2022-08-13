×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Stop scaring others: AKA slams people who share unwanted 'prophecies'

13 August 2022 - 12:00
AKA says those dishing out prophecies are scaring others.
AKA says those dishing out prophecies are scaring others.
Image: Instagram/AKA

Rapper AKA is unimpressed with those who deliver unsolicited prophecies and dreams to others.

“People need to stop scaring others by offering their unwanted and unrequested 'prophesies' and 'dreams' absolutely randomly. God is a God of love and warmth, not fear. Anyone who tries to scare you or make you fearful is not a messenger of God. You will know God’s voice,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

In his mentions, his followers debated what a messenger of God should do and what constitutes “God's message”.

“What I know is God always speaks and there are people who have fully dedicated their lives to God and find it very easy to reveal things to him. Never ... reject a prophecy, especially when it comes for free to you,” said one tweep.

Others had different views, with one saying: “Not all prophecies are from God, the best prophecy comes from yourself through faith and prayer."

In 2018 AKA opened up about how God and music saved him after his break-up with a media personality. This is when people started hearing the rapper share about God in his music. 

His fans also got to see how he leant on God after losing his fiancé Nelli Tembe. The star has been vocal about his mental health and has thanked God for the progress he has made. 

#SangomasBecomingCelebrities: Can sangomas be celebs and healers at the same time?

The image of sangomas in SA has taken a different direction, with many young sangomas using social media to popularise their healing abilities.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Three reasons Ntsiki Mazwai says sangomas must be held accountable

"It is completely disrespectful ... we are made a laughing stock, and they have no disregard for sacred things."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Young initiates speak of the influence of seeing sangomas on TV

While they can't deny the benefits of being represented on mainstream media, young initiates stand firm that there are aspects of ubungoma that ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

African Healers Association speaks about ‘sudden’ spotlight on sangomas

“I'm not happy with the way media has broadcast the lives of sangomas."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Oh la la! Unathi Nkayi goes bare in front of a mirror TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘This marriage is it for me’ — Sello Maake ka Ncube pours his heart out TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Asavela Mqokiyana and hubby show off their stunning mansion TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I am crazy in love': Mihlali Ndamase opens up about her latest relationship TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Niyizinja nje!' — Sbahle Mpisane slams trolls telling her to amputate her leg TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women