“What I know is God always speaks and there are people who have fully dedicated their lives to God and find it very easy to reveal things to him. Never ... reject a prophecy, especially when it comes for free to you,” said one tweep.
Others had different views, with one saying: “Not all prophecies are from God, the best prophecy comes from yourself through faith and prayer."
In 2018 AKA opened up about how God and music saved him after his break-up with a media personality. This is when people started hearing the rapper share about God in his music.
His fans also got to see how he leant on God after losing his fiancé Nelli Tembe. The star has been vocal about his mental health and has thanked God for the progress he has made.
Stop scaring others: AKA slams people who share unwanted 'prophecies'
Image: Instagram/AKA
Rapper AKA is unimpressed with those who deliver unsolicited prophecies and dreams to others.
“People need to stop scaring others by offering their unwanted and unrequested 'prophesies' and 'dreams' absolutely randomly. God is a God of love and warmth, not fear. Anyone who tries to scare you or make you fearful is not a messenger of God. You will know God’s voice,” he tweeted on Tuesday.
In his mentions, his followers debated what a messenger of God should do and what constitutes “God's message”.
“What I know is God always speaks and there are people who have fully dedicated their lives to God and find it very easy to reveal things to him. Never ... reject a prophecy, especially when it comes for free to you,” said one tweep.
Others had different views, with one saying: “Not all prophecies are from God, the best prophecy comes from yourself through faith and prayer."
In 2018 AKA opened up about how God and music saved him after his break-up with a media personality. This is when people started hearing the rapper share about God in his music.
His fans also got to see how he leant on God after losing his fiancé Nelli Tembe. The star has been vocal about his mental health and has thanked God for the progress he has made.
#SangomasBecomingCelebrities: Can sangomas be celebs and healers at the same time?
Three reasons Ntsiki Mazwai says sangomas must be held accountable
Young initiates speak of the influence of seeing sangomas on TV
African Healers Association speaks about ‘sudden’ spotlight on sangomas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos