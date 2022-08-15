×

TshisaLIVE

TKZee legend Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala has died

15 August 2022 - 13:12
Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala died on Monday.
Image: Supplied

Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala, a member of the kwaito musical group TKZee, has died.

His family confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the star died on Monday.

“It is with great sadness that the family wishes to confirm the passing of Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala.”

Magesh died on Monday morning as a result of an epileptic seizure.

The family has requested privacy during this difficult period.

“All details pertaining to his memorial and funeral service will be shared in due course,” read the statement. 

The late kwaito star is the son of Orlando Pirates coach Stanley Tshabalala.

The Bucs family took to their Twitter timeline to send their condolences.

“Orlando Pirates is saddened by the passing of the son of Mr Stanley Tshabalala, Tokollo. On behalf of the extended @orlandopirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Tshabalala family,” the club tweeted.

The kwaito trio — comprising Tokollo, Kabelo “Bouga Luv” Mabalane and Zwai Bala — made waves after the dawn of democracy in SA when their first full album, Halloween, became a hit.

The album was certified platinum by the Recording Industry of SA when it sold more than 200,000 copies.

It also earned them four awards at the SA Music Awards for Best Kwaito Album, Best Duo/Group, Best Single and Best Kwaito Single.

