TshisaLIVE

Confirmed! Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize gets cameo on 'Durban Gen'

18 August 2022 - 07:00
Mam'Khize will soon be gracing the small screen.
Image: Instagram/ Shauwn Mkhize

Reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn "Mam'Khize" Mkhize has another “acting” gig up her sleeve.

When catching up with TshisaLIVE the star said she had had no desire to pursue acting unless someone persuaded her - and now it looks like someone did because she will soon be gracing the small screen. 

A statement shared to TshisaLIVE by e.tv said viewers can expect to see MaMkhize in October.

“Business mogul Shauwn is set to pursue her interest in acting on the popular medical drama Durban Gen. Her first appearance on screen will be in late October this year. Shuawn will enter the world of Durban Gen as herself in back-to-back episodes, playing the role of a sponsor to an NGO that she finds herself establishing later on in the series.

Durban Gen is no stranger to welcoming big names to the show, and we're excited with the prospects of where the story is headed. Expect some interesting conversations to be sparked with the inclusion of MamMkhize,” read the statement.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Mkhize denied the rumour that she was joining Umkhokha and said she was instead focusing on her business. 

“They wanted me to come in but by the time I was supposed to come in, that's when I had my issues with soccer and had to buy a new club. I was committed to starting a new club so I couldn't be in Umkhokha,” she told TshisaLIVE. 

Speaking about whether she still had an interest in pursuing acting, MaMkhize said she was not seeking to start a career in that space but was open to it.

“If somebody approaches me then, yes, but it's not something I'm going out and looking for.”

