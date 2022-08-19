Speaking to TshisaLIVE in March, Oskido said he would never retire from the music space but was investing in himself.
He’s expanded his career by venturing into real estate and launching his restaurant, Daruma, at Waterfall.
“In any business, it’s very important for you to diversify so that you don’t put your eggs in one basket,” he added.
In early February, Oskido revealed he had enrolled at the University of Pretoria to study project management with the intention of better managing his goals and career.
“I like challenging myself. The idea came when I was doing a 21-day fast with my daughter when I said I wouldn’t eat meat for 21 days. I thought it was going to be impossible and I managed to do it. After that we thought of the next challenge.
“It’s cool for us to educate ourselves. The world right now is open for anyone to learn anything. There’s so much information that is accessible for us, even if you’ve got basic education. The world has become one village. If you want anything, you go on the internet, you find it.”
DJ Oskido: If slay queens can invest in themselves, so can you
Popular entertainer tells his fans of the importance of self-improvement
Image: Instagram/ Oskido
Oscar Mdlongwa, popularly known as Oskido, has been in the entertainment industry for many years and recently shared words of wisdom with his followers.
In an Instagram video, the Kalawa Jazmee record label owner and DJ spoke of the importance of investing in yourself.
“It’s never too late to be what you want to be, go out there and make sure that you follow your dreams. Once you know what you want to do, focus on it. Invest in yourself. That’s the best thing you can do.
“Even slay queens invest in themselves, they identify the big spenders and attack them. They’ve mastered the slay queen game. So whatever department or whatever God has given you, whatever you want to do, make sure that you focus on it. If you make mistakes you learn, what’s key is that you invest in yourself and that interest is for life,” he wrote.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE in March, Oskido said he would never retire from the music space but was investing in himself.
He’s expanded his career by venturing into real estate and launching his restaurant, Daruma, at Waterfall.
“In any business, it’s very important for you to diversify so that you don’t put your eggs in one basket,” he added.
In early February, Oskido revealed he had enrolled at the University of Pretoria to study project management with the intention of better managing his goals and career.
“I like challenging myself. The idea came when I was doing a 21-day fast with my daughter when I said I wouldn’t eat meat for 21 days. I thought it was going to be impossible and I managed to do it. After that we thought of the next challenge.
“It’s cool for us to educate ourselves. The world right now is open for anyone to learn anything. There’s so much information that is accessible for us, even if you’ve got basic education. The world has become one village. If you want anything, you go on the internet, you find it.”
READ MORE:
Criselda Kananda weighs in on divorce: We need to invest more in marriage counselling
Lady Zamar on industry struggles: People don't care about your work the way you do
Fall in love with yourself, says Norma Gigaba
'Have a proper send-off' — Nomsa Buthelezi talks of the importance of funeral cover
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos