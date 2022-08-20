×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Mona Monyane 'grateful' to have overcome mental health issues that threatened her life

20 August 2022 - 08:00
Actress Mona Monyane said she took the time to process her trauma.
Actress Mona Monyane said she took the time to process her trauma.
Image: Instagram/ Mona Monyane

TV actress Mona Monyane says she healed from a very dark time when she was suicidal.

Taking to her TL on Sunday, she shared a clip of her showing her followers she was happy and well.

She fought her depression and is on her healing journey for her daughter, who recently turned six. She said she wanted to be an example to her and that's why she prioritise her wellness.  

“My depression and anxiety got to a point where I wanted to take my+ own life ... I started #myjourneyofhealing to ensure that the darkness couldn't win. Today I celebrated my daughter turning six, as the queen I fought to be at this stage in my life. I took the time to painfully process all of my trauma. My past, my insecurities, my sense of inferiority. I took the time to process the lies I told myself, one by one. Because I wanted to be someone my baby could look at and say “I want to be like my mommy one day”.

Read full post here

Not only is she happy, but she has opened up about what it took for her to be herself again. 

Taking to Instagram, the actress said she had to do a lot of work on herself before she could be in a space where she believed she deserved better when it came to love.

She shared the news with her Instagram followers, showing a glimpse of her fiancé and, of course, the sparkling engagement ring.

“I took a few years, shem, to unpack. To unravel, to allow myself to truly feel pain. I took a few years to prioritise not only healing but also loving myself. It cost me a lot of friends, time, money, family ... It cost me making very scary choices and decisions that considered no-one else's opinion but my own. The darkness was real, especially because I never stopped believing through it all that I deserved better.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

'I am blissfully happy' — Mona Monyane gushes over her man

"So many women are told that their expectations for love are unrealistic, that we are asking for too much"
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Mona Monyane prioritised healing before opening up to love again

"When I wept and prayed for God to bring me a man who would love me the way I knew I wanted and deserved to be loved, I couldn't have anticipated how ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

LISTEN | 'I said yes!' — Mona Monyane spills the tea on her engagement

"This person makes me feel brave enough to take that chance again," Mona Monyane exclusively tells TshisaLIVE about finding new love.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'Healing is painful' — Mona Monyane talks about her healing process

"Many of us know what to do to get us moving in our healing journeys, but we are fearful, stubborn, we procrastinate..."
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Berita asks God to grant her strength as Nota shares ‘details of their marriage’ TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Diep City' is coming to an end. Here's why TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘I don't need to make a song to survive anymore’ — Cassper Nyovest TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | MaMkhize spoils the Royal AM Ladies with a pamper session TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘I was mourning all the work I had put in’ — Enhle Mbali on healing from her ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000