Not only is she happy, but she has opened up about what it took for her to be herself again.
Taking to Instagram, the actress said she had to do a lot of work on herself before she could be in a space where she believed she deserved better when it came to love.
She shared the news with her Instagram followers, showing a glimpse of her fiancé and, of course, the sparkling engagement ring.
“I took a few years, shem, to unpack. To unravel, to allow myself to truly feel pain. I took a few years to prioritise not only healing but also loving myself. It cost me a lot of friends, time, money, family ... It cost me making very scary choices and decisions that considered no-one else's opinion but my own. The darkness was real, especially because I never stopped believing through it all that I deserved better.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Mona Monyane 'grateful' to have overcome mental health issues that threatened her life
Image: Instagram/ Mona Monyane
TV actress Mona Monyane says she healed from a very dark time when she was suicidal.
Taking to her TL on Sunday, she shared a clip of her showing her followers she was happy and well.
She fought her depression and is on her healing journey for her daughter, who recently turned six. She said she wanted to be an example to her and that's why she prioritise her wellness.
“My depression and anxiety got to a point where I wanted to take my+ own life ... I started #myjourneyofhealing to ensure that the darkness couldn't win. Today I celebrated my daughter turning six, as the queen I fought to be at this stage in my life. I took the time to painfully process all of my trauma. My past, my insecurities, my sense of inferiority. I took the time to process the lies I told myself, one by one. Because I wanted to be someone my baby could look at and say “I want to be like my mommy one day”.
Read full post here
Not only is she happy, but she has opened up about what it took for her to be herself again.
Taking to Instagram, the actress said she had to do a lot of work on herself before she could be in a space where she believed she deserved better when it came to love.
She shared the news with her Instagram followers, showing a glimpse of her fiancé and, of course, the sparkling engagement ring.
“I took a few years, shem, to unpack. To unravel, to allow myself to truly feel pain. I took a few years to prioritise not only healing but also loving myself. It cost me a lot of friends, time, money, family ... It cost me making very scary choices and decisions that considered no-one else's opinion but my own. The darkness was real, especially because I never stopped believing through it all that I deserved better.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
'I am blissfully happy' — Mona Monyane gushes over her man
Mona Monyane prioritised healing before opening up to love again
LISTEN | 'I said yes!' — Mona Monyane spills the tea on her engagement
'Healing is painful' — Mona Monyane talks about her healing process
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos