Mona Monyane prioritised healing before opening up to love again

She shared the great news with her Instagram followers, showing a glimpse of her fiancé and, of course, the sparkling engagement ring.

“I took a few years shem, to unpack. To unravel, to allow myself to truly feel pain. I took a few years to prioritise not only healing but also loving myself. It cost me a lot of friends, time, money, family ... It cost me making very scary choices and decisions that considered no-one else's opinion but my own. The darkness was real, especially because I never stopped believing, through it all, that I deserved better.”

The star said she was in constant prayer and healing for God to bring her a man who would love her.

“When I wept and prayed for God to bring me a man who would love me the way I knew I wanted and deserved to be loved, I couldn't have anticipated how that manifestation would unfold.”

Speaking exclusively to TshisaLIVE, Monyane said she appreciated that her new relationship was built on friendship.

“It's based on friendship and mutual respect, he's my friend. We've got that kind of repertoire between us, which means we can be ourselves with each other, we can be real with each other.

“Spiritually, we're connected. We pray together, we can discuss things together. It's mostly a foundation of friendship and every day we get to fall in love with each other.”