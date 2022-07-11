×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Mona Monyane prioritised healing before opening up to love again

'I couldn't have anticipated how that manifestation would unfold'

11 July 2022 - 07:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Actress Mona Monyane reveals she had to heal before she could focus on her love life.
Actress Mona Monyane reveals she had to heal before she could focus on her love life.
Image: Instagram/Mona Monyane

Newly-engaged actress Mona Monyane is still on cloud nine after she revealed she was in love again. 

Not only is she happy but she has opened up about what it took for her to be at the place where she is finally herself again. 

Taking to Instagram, the actress said she had to do a lot of work on herself before she could be in the space where she believed she deserved better when it came to love.

She shared the great news with her Instagram followers, showing a glimpse of her fiancé and, of course, the sparkling engagement ring.

“I took a few years shem, to unpack. To unravel, to allow myself to truly feel pain. I took a few years to prioritise not only healing but also loving myself. It cost me a lot of friends, time, money, family ... It cost me making very scary choices and decisions that considered no-one else's opinion but my own. The darkness was real, especially because I never stopped believing, through it all, that I deserved better.”

The star said she was in constant prayer and healing for God to bring her a man who would love her.

“When I wept and prayed for God to bring me a man who would love me the way I knew I wanted and deserved to be loved, I couldn't have anticipated how that manifestation would unfold.”

Speaking exclusively to TshisaLIVE, Monyane said she appreciated that her new relationship was built on friendship.

“It's based on friendship and mutual respect, he's my friend. We've got that kind of repertoire between us, which means we can be ourselves with each other, we can be real with each other.

“Spiritually, we're connected. We pray together, we can discuss things together. It's mostly a foundation of friendship and every day we get to fall in love with each other.”

MORE

LISTEN | 'I said yes!' — Mona Monyane spills the tea on her engagement

"This person makes me feel brave enough to take that chance again," Mona Monyane exclusively tells TshisaLIVE about finding new love.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'You're everything I dreamed of and more’: Mona Monyane's heartfelt letter to her daughter

"I have always wanted my own children, I was that kid that loved taking care of people's babies."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘My 30s are humbling me deeply and thoroughly,’ says Mona Monyane

In addition to the presence of grey hair, Mona Monyane says getting "old" has required a lot of introspection from her
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

'Healing is painful' — Mona Monyane talks about her healing process

"Many of us know what to do to get us moving in our healing journeys, but we are fearful, stubborn, we procrastinate..."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I can't do it any more' — Tbo Touch spends R4,600 a week on petrol TshisaLIVE
  2. Cold weather for who? Malema is living it up in sunny Spain TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I can't pay you for inspiring me' — Focalistic on Cassper Nyovest diss track TshisaLIVE
  4. Anele Mdoda defends SK Khoza on his 'reputation dip' TshisaLIVE
  5. Jessica Jane and Wandile Molebatsi celebrate nine years of wedded bliss TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners