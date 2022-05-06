Tweeps crown Hlomu and Mqhele as the best couple on 'The Wife'

Showmax’s popular telenovela The Wife season three has just wrapped up and tweeps couldn't help but crown the O.G's of the first season Mqhele (Bonko Khoza) and Hlomu (Mbalenhle Mavimbela)'s chemistry as the best on prime time TV.

The first episode was in November 2021 and fans of the show were taken on a roller-coaster ride of emotions with these two's love story, abuse, cheating scandals, marriage and now to having a child.

Twitter was abuzz with fans throwing back and showing the on screen couple some love.

“I still maintain that no couple will ever surpass the love between Mqhele and Hlomu. Even the love making scenes,” said one tweep.

“It's the fact that we're still talking about them even in this season bethuna Mqhele and Hlomu will always be those people angifuni nje ungasho, like they brought out so much emotions from us shame,” another one added.

Here top moments from the couple:

Ice cream loving, Mqhele chasing Hlomu

Fans were hooked on Mqhele they were obsessed and swooning over his charm, sex appeal and enigmatic energy. He had the hearts of Mzansi and was promoted to national husband soon after the first three episodes in which he wooed and pulled out all the stops to get Hlomu's attention.