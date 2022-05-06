Tweeps crown Hlomu and Mqhele as the best couple on 'The Wife'
Showmax’s popular telenovela The Wife season three has just wrapped up and tweeps couldn't help but crown the O.G's of the first season Mqhele (Bonko Khoza) and Hlomu (Mbalenhle Mavimbela)'s chemistry as the best on prime time TV.
The first episode was in November 2021 and fans of the show were taken on a roller-coaster ride of emotions with these two's love story, abuse, cheating scandals, marriage and now to having a child.
Twitter was abuzz with fans throwing back and showing the on screen couple some love.
“I still maintain that no couple will ever surpass the love between Mqhele and Hlomu. Even the love making scenes,” said one tweep.
“It's the fact that we're still talking about them even in this season bethuna Mqhele and Hlomu will always be those people angifuni nje ungasho, like they brought out so much emotions from us shame,” another one added.
Here top moments from the couple:
Ice cream loving, Mqhele chasing Hlomu
Fans were hooked on Mqhele they were obsessed and swooning over his charm, sex appeal and enigmatic energy. He had the hearts of Mzansi and was promoted to national husband soon after the first three episodes in which he wooed and pulled out all the stops to get Hlomu's attention.
The marriage proposal, and wedding
Mqhele being the non- romantic and traditional Zulu man pulled all the stops when he popped the question to Hlomu at the taxi rank that was transformed into a fairy-tale only Hlomu would appreciate
Mqhele and Hlomu's love gives me butterflies. Yay Mghele cleans up well bethuna...🤤🤤🤤— Shireen Mitchell (@shireenhlalele) December 12, 2021
The propasal was everything. 😍😍😍#TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/uZ1LSkaRsb
The abuse and forgiveness
Fans of the show were shocked when Mqhele became violent towards Hlomu and this opened up a can of worms were Hlomu cheated on Mqhele with her ex and brother in law. The pair managed to come out on the other side stronger.
Fool us once, shame on you #Mqhele. Fool us twice?... We'll be WATCHing you Mqhele 👀! #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/z6AdG2Zztj— Showmax South Africa (@ShowmaxOnline) January 21, 2022
At the end of the season the couple welcomed their first child.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter.
Ngisasho no one can top Mqhele and Hlomu's chemistry in any angle..From love at first sight to the sex scene to the apologies, konke nje.. Akekho,they own that thing!!! #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/p74DgVcS5U— Zamathole. S (@Zamathole14) May 5, 2022
… in terms of on screen couple chemistry Hlomu and Mqhele are cruising nicely… 👌🤩 #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/Cjz7m5kotB— Mandisa (@MandisaMl) May 5, 2022
If we talking about chemistry Hlomu and Mqhele are the best 😍😍 #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/wtFQxFdzJ8— kwandz (@ndwandwe1812) May 5, 2022
I still maintain that no couple will ever surpass the love between Mqhele and Hlomu. Even the love making scenes, fuck! Soze bayogqithe that 1st time ka Hlomu n Mqhele! 🤌🏽🤌🏽🤌🏽🤌🏽🤌🏽#TheWifeShowmax— Kanyisa Mgudlwa✨ (@misskay_kanyisa) May 5, 2022
Mqhele and Hlomu will say literally two words to each and you will rewind them 50 times , because every time you watch them they reach a whole new level of awesomeness. Hayini guys there is no comparison at all. #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/0408Hy9UiV— Millionaire (@ntsepym) May 5, 2022
Another character that had tweeps on the edge of their seats and brought a bit of drama at the prison was Stella Dlangalala's character, who showed up in season two.
The actress took to Twitter to thank her fans.
“Extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity to bring Lindiwe aka 320 to life. I really dug deep and did my best to play her as truthfully as possible. Thank you for all the feedback and shout-outs, means a lot,” she wrote.
Extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity to bring Lindiwe aka 320 to life. I really dug deep and did my best to play her as truthfully as possible. Thank you for all the feedback and shout-outs, means a lot. Makwande. 🕯🙏🏾♥️ #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/AwqCPH5V5h— Stella Dlangalala (@Stella_Dlangz) May 5, 2022