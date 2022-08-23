His cousin Sizwe Zatho, known as Mr Zatho, spoke to TshisaLIVE about his close knit relationship with the late star, from growing up together to working with him as one of his DJs.
“We were brothers, we were friends. We used to do everything together,” he said.
Recalling his last conversation with Brian two weeks before his passing, Sizwe said they had made plans to hang out after having lost touch and spoke of the love they had for each other.
“He told me we need to be in touch and see each other before we run out of time and I said we have all the time in the world ... two weeks later he passed away.”
Sizwe said he would remember his “brother” as a respectful and humble man who was always willing to lend an ear and give advice.
“It was good to witness him change from his previous ways ... he changed his life and did positive things and became a role model and inspiration in the township as well as to myself after he also took me under his wing. He encouraged me a lot and showed me the right way to go. There's a lot I learnt from him
“He was a big brother to all of us, he was respectful and taught us such. He was very humble. I don't think he was celebrated enough. I think he was underrated. the things he did ... he was one of the artists who topped charts and did amazing stuff till his death.”
RECORDED | 'He was a big brother to all of us' — Brian Majola laid to rest
Image: Twitter
Family and close friends gathered in Emndeni, Soweto, on Tuesday to bid a final farewell to the late actor and kwaito star Mesuli Brian “Bruno” Majola.
The former Rhythm City star died on August 15. His cause of death has yet to be announced.
Fans and friends who are unable to attend will be able to stream the funeral service live when he is laid to rest at West Park Cemetery on Tuesday.
Watch the video below:
