Rhythm City co-star pays tribute to Brian 'Bruno' Majola

Family and friends of Rhythm City actor and kwaito star Brian "Bruno" Majola are still coming to terms with the star's sudden death.
Those who shared the set with Bruno described him as dedicated to his craft.
News of his death broke on Tuesday afternoon, shocking the nation.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zola Hashatsi spoke fondly of his former co-star and friend.
"I remember each time we had scenes on Rhythm City it was a celebration. After shooting we would head back to his recording studio in Soweto and cook some more tracks."
Bruno played Bongani on the show.
"Working with him was such a breeze. He was emotionally, spiritually and physically invested. He cared about everyone. If you did not know him you would think he was tough and mean. Kanti, he's a softie with a big heart."
Zola added that Bruno would have liked to be remembered for the love and care he put into each scene or track.
"He was always willing to go the extra mile and all he wanted was to work, contribute and add value to the entertainment industry. We called each other Mkhozi because that's how much he loved friendships."
