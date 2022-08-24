WATCH LIVE | Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala remembered at memorial

Family and close friends of Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala have gathered at St Stithians Chapel in Sandton on Wednesday to commemorate the life of the kwaito star.

Together with Zwai Bala and Kabelo the trio formed kwaito group TKZee .

Magesh died on Monday (August 15) morning after an epileptic seizure, and his family confirmed the news with TshisaLIVE.

The family statement read: “It is with great sadness that the family wishes to confirm the passing of Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala. Magesh, as he was affectionately known, passed away this morning as a result of an epileptic seizure.”

Magesh was buried on Friday the 19th August and the funeral service took place at Rhema Bible Church North and was laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery.

Kabelo was the first to take to the podium to reflect on his life with the late star.

“Three weeks ago we were performing in Mpumalanga and Tokollo only had 504 hours left on this earth, and I didn't know it.

“It made me reflect on the five minutes before I met him. The direction of my life changed and was never to be the same again after I met Tokollo. It was always music that connected us,” he said.

TKZee Family's Sibusiso, aka Sbu Maloya, spoke of how he loved Magesh's spirit and would always remember him.

“Tokollo was very jolly. He was a very loving person. He had a lot of fans who became friends because of his heart. I will miss my friend. Not just myself, all of us as South Africans. We have lost a legend."