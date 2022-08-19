‘He was my shield’: Family and friends celebrate mourn Magesh

Family and close friends of TKZee member Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala shared glowing tributes to the star at his funeral service at Rhema Bible Church North on Friday.
Magesh died this week after an epileptic seizure.
He was remembered as a selfless, charismatic, encouraging and talented man filled with unconditional love and a giving spirit.
Orlando Pirates administrative officer Floyd Mbele took to the podium to read a tribute Magesh's parents wrote to their departed son.
"Tokollo's passing caused the family to pause and seek answers to many things that we do not seek answers for in our everyday life. Everything from arranging logistics to reflections and reminiscing created moments of smiles, tears and outright laughter.
"One of Tokollo's weapons was his charm and humour, always in song and happiness. The conversations about you remind us how lucky and special we are as a family. You are going to make a beautiful angel,"
Magesh's sister Dineo Tshabalala said she was distraught at the thought of her brother being no more.
"You can't describe Tokollo. You had to experience him. Tokollo took his job as a brother very seriously, He loved everyone and wanted everyone to feel loved.
"He was my shield. Standing here in front of you knowing my shield won't be here is daunting but I know he will always be with me. I love you, we love you and I miss you."
Lucky Ramapepe, who knew the kwaito star for more than 10 years, recalled their relationship that grew from fan to friend and later a brotherhood. He spoke about the person he experienced beyond the limelight.
Lucky remembered Magesh's views about death after he fell into a coma following a near-fatal accident.
"We used to talk about death a lot. He said to me that a person does not die. Your spirit will never die.
"He had a strong belief that a person never dies. I believe Tokollo is not dead, he is among us because he strongly believed in that."
His long-time neighbour and friend Donavan Robinson spoke of the memories they built together.
"He always had us smiling. The neighbourhood is not going to be the same without him. He will always live on. To our best neighbour and friend, we will always miss you."
