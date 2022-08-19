×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'See you when I get there' - Kabelo Mabalane pays tribute to TKZee's Magesh​

19 August 2022 - 10:11
Joy Mphande Journalist
Kabelo Mabalane honours TKZee's Magesh after his passing.
Kabelo Mabalane honours TKZee's Magesh after his passing.
Image: Instagram/ Kabelo Mabalane

As family and close friends gather in Randburg, Johannesburg, on Friday to bid their final farewell to the late member of kwaito group TKZee Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala, his friend Kabelo Mabalane has finally broke his silence.

Magesh died on Monday morning after an epileptic seizure.

His funeral service will take place at Rhema Bible Church North and he will be laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery,

Kabelo Mabalane who was also part of the TKZee group had been mum his death took to his timeline of Friday honouring Magesh's legacy. 

"Mfana, we changed the world and impacted a generation. You’ve left an indelible mark, you can be very proud of yourself.

"`We are laying you to rest today. We’ve lived easily five lifetimes in the thirty years I’ve known you. What a ride it’s been my nigga. See you when I get there." he wrote.

A memorial service will follow on Wednesday August 24, where Magesh's life will be celebrated at St Stithians Chapel in Sandton.

Magesh's family have thanked Mzansi for their support and prayers while they grieve.

“As a family we would like to thank everyone for the immense outpouring of love, condolences and well wishes. Tokollo was a son, a brother, a cousin, a mentor, a guardian, and a great artist that inspired many,” the family said in a statement.

He was what I wanted to be: DJ Cleo honours Magesh with a mix

DJ Cleo remembers his kwaito hero.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Here are top five classical songs from Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala

Magesh entertained Mzansi with his talent.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'Social media has changed our moral compass' — Tbo Touch weighs in on Magesh tributes

What is the most appropriate way to pay tribute to someone who has died?
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

EFF and Nathi Mthethwa pay tribute to 'musical and cultural pioneer' Magesh

"Magesh will forever be remembered as a musical and cultural pioneer who used his artistry as a weapon to uplift and develop the youth of ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Sol Phenduka breaks his silence on Kaya 959 breakfast show debacle TshisaLIVE
  2. Berita asks God to grant her strength as Nota shares ‘details of their marriage’ TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘People are saying I don’t bath’ — DJ Sbu slams trolls judging his hair and ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SA singer Jonathan Butler says he was ‘racially profiled’ at US restaurant TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Diep City' is coming to an end. Here's why TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000