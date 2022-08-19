'See you when I get there' - Kabelo Mabalane pays tribute to TKZee's Magesh​

As family and close friends gather in Randburg, Johannesburg, on Friday to bid their final farewell to the late member of kwaito group TKZee Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala, his friend Kabelo Mabalane has finally broke his silence.

Magesh died on Monday morning after an epileptic seizure.

His funeral service will take place at Rhema Bible Church North and he will be laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery,

Kabelo Mabalane who was also part of the TKZee group had been mum his death took to his timeline of Friday honouring Magesh's legacy.

"Mfana, we changed the world and impacted a generation. You’ve left an indelible mark, you can be very proud of yourself.

"`We are laying you to rest today. We’ve lived easily five lifetimes in the thirty years I’ve known you. What a ride it’s been my nigga. See you when I get there." he wrote.